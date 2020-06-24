6025 South Verde St

Amenities

4 Bedroom 3 bath Tacoma Home - Newer Construction - Pending Application



Newer construction home features 1900 sq feet of living space. Kitchen with granite counter tops with laminate and hardwood floors through out main floor. Master bedroom with on suit bath and walk in closet. Check out the views of the Olympic Mt. range out the master bedroom windows. Nice open great room off the kitchen - separate office on main floor. Washer and Dryer stays! Pet friendly fenced back yard. Attached 2 car garage. This home is located close to easy freeway access and commuter train. Parking in back from alley for off street parking. Pets Welcome with additional deposit. Aggressive breed restrictions apply.



Jason@havenrent.com



#619



(RLNE3686163)