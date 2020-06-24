All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 6025 South Verde St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
6025 South Verde St
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

6025 South Verde St

6025 South Verde Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
South Tacoma
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6025 South Verde Street, Tacoma, WA 98409
South Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 Bedroom 3 bath Tacoma Home - Newer Construction - Pending Application

Newer construction home features 1900 sq feet of living space. Kitchen with granite counter tops with laminate and hardwood floors through out main floor. Master bedroom with on suit bath and walk in closet. Check out the views of the Olympic Mt. range out the master bedroom windows. Nice open great room off the kitchen - separate office on main floor. Washer and Dryer stays! Pet friendly fenced back yard. Attached 2 car garage. This home is located close to easy freeway access and commuter train. Parking in back from alley for off street parking. Pets Welcome with additional deposit. Aggressive breed restrictions apply.

Jason@havenrent.com

#619

(RLNE3686163)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6025 South Verde St have any available units?
6025 South Verde St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 6025 South Verde St have?
Some of 6025 South Verde St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6025 South Verde St currently offering any rent specials?
6025 South Verde St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6025 South Verde St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6025 South Verde St is pet friendly.
Does 6025 South Verde St offer parking?
Yes, 6025 South Verde St offers parking.
Does 6025 South Verde St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6025 South Verde St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6025 South Verde St have a pool?
No, 6025 South Verde St does not have a pool.
Does 6025 South Verde St have accessible units?
No, 6025 South Verde St does not have accessible units.
Does 6025 South Verde St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6025 South Verde St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W
Tacoma, WA 98466
Lakeside Landing
1414 S Mildred St
Tacoma, WA 98465
Landmark Court
818 S 11th St
Tacoma, WA 98405
The Lodge at Madrona
3202 South Mason Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98409
Albers Mill Lofts
1821 Dock St
Tacoma, WA 98402
Aravia
2300 Brookdale Rd E
Tacoma, WA 98445
Monterra
416 111th Street Ct E
Tacoma, WA 98445
Uptown 7
2910 North 7th Street
Tacoma, WA 98406

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus