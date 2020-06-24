All apartments in Tacoma
6017 S Gove St
6017 S Gove St

6017 South Gove Street · No Longer Available
Location

6017 South Gove Street, Tacoma, WA 98409
South Tacoma

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
6017 S Gove St Available 04/19/19 Great price and centrally located! - **PENDING APPLICATIONS**

Beautiful Tacoma home available soon! 3 bedrooms, nice updates throughout, and open concept. 1432 square feet, two car garage, and a cute backyard area. Easy to maintain and just might be the right home for you! Contact Paramount Property Management Group at 360-874-0500 for more info and to schedule a showing!

*Paramount will not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports.
*Home is occupied, please do not disturb current tenants

(RLNE2568989)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6017 S Gove St have any available units?
6017 S Gove St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 6017 S Gove St currently offering any rent specials?
6017 S Gove St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6017 S Gove St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6017 S Gove St is pet friendly.
Does 6017 S Gove St offer parking?
Yes, 6017 S Gove St offers parking.
Does 6017 S Gove St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6017 S Gove St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6017 S Gove St have a pool?
No, 6017 S Gove St does not have a pool.
Does 6017 S Gove St have accessible units?
No, 6017 S Gove St does not have accessible units.
Does 6017 S Gove St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6017 S Gove St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6017 S Gove St have units with air conditioning?
No, 6017 S Gove St does not have units with air conditioning.
