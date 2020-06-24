Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

6017 S Gove St Available 04/19/19 Great price and centrally located! - **PENDING APPLICATIONS**



Beautiful Tacoma home available soon! 3 bedrooms, nice updates throughout, and open concept. 1432 square feet, two car garage, and a cute backyard area. Easy to maintain and just might be the right home for you! Contact Paramount Property Management Group at 360-874-0500 for more info and to schedule a showing!



*Paramount will not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports.

*Home is occupied, please do not disturb current tenants



