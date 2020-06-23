6006 South Prospect Street

Amenities
This Immaculate 3 bedroom, 1 bath Rambler has 1100 Square ft., newer roof, new paint inside & out, new gas furnace, new electrical panel, new flooring, refinished hardwood floors, new gas fireplace, new granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances. Nice size living room, large kitchen w/eating area, beautiful new bathroom, deck for entertaining, sauna to relax in, 1 car garage & room for RV. This home is very clean. Close to walking trails, park, schools & shopping.
**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**
Utilities:
Electric: TPU
Water: TPU
Gas: PSE
Refuse: TPU
Sewer: TPU
Cable TV: Comcast
School District: Tacoma
Pets: Negotiable
Subject to:
$250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee
$250 Non-Refundable Pest Treatment Fee
$150 Non-Refundable Admin Fee
Total Move In:
$3345
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 12/17/18
