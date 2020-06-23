All apartments in Tacoma
6006 South Prospect Street
6006 South Prospect Street

6006 South Prospect Street · No Longer Available
Location

6006 South Prospect Street, Tacoma, WA 98409
South Tacoma

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
sauna
For more information and/or instructions for applying for this home, please visit our website at www.doublez.net.

This Immaculate 3 bedroom, 1 bath Rambler has 1100 Square ft., newer roof, new paint inside & out, new gas furnace, new electrical panel, new flooring, refinished hardwood floors, new gas fireplace, new granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances. Nice size living room, large kitchen w/eating area, beautiful new bathroom, deck for entertaining, sauna to relax in, 1 car garage & room for RV. This home is very clean. Close to walking trails, park, schools & shopping.

**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**

Utilities:
Electric: TPU
Water: TPU
Gas: PSE
Refuse: TPU
Sewer: TPU
Cable TV: Comcast
School District: Tacoma

Pets: Negotiable
Subject to:
$250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee
$250 Non-Refundable Pest Treatment Fee

$150 Non-Refundable Admin Fee

Total Move In:
$3345

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 12/17/18
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

