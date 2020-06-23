6006 South Prospect Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly sauna

For more information and/or instructions for applying for this home, please visit our website at www.doublez.net.



This Immaculate 3 bedroom, 1 bath Rambler has 1100 Square ft., newer roof, new paint inside & out, new gas furnace, new electrical panel, new flooring, refinished hardwood floors, new gas fireplace, new granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances. Nice size living room, large kitchen w/eating area, beautiful new bathroom, deck for entertaining, sauna to relax in, 1 car garage & room for RV. This home is very clean. Close to walking trails, park, schools & shopping.



**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**



Utilities:

Electric: TPU

Water: TPU

Gas: PSE

Refuse: TPU

Sewer: TPU

Cable TV: Comcast

School District: Tacoma



Pets: Negotiable

Subject to:

$250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee

$250 Non-Refundable Pest Treatment Fee



$150 Non-Refundable Admin Fee



Total Move In:

$3345



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 12/17/18

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.