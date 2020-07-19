All apartments in Tacoma
5933 Beverly Ave NE

Location

5933 Beverly Ave NE, Tacoma, WA 98422
Northeast Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
This one of a kind home is almost ready to be available to you! This gorgeous home with a great view of Commencement Bay, is split level and the lower level is something worth writing home about. The upper level consists of the main living area with wood burning fireplace and hardwoods throughout. Very open and plenty of windows to enjoy the amazing view. Open kitchen with tile countertops and tile flooring. Stainless steel appliances. Beautiful white cabinets that give it that 'clean' feel. Two spacious bedrooms with hardwood floors and an adorable bathroom. The lower level is the prize! Beautiful hardwoods and gorgeous tile. Exposed beams. An amazing walk in shower with an open concept bathroom, laundry room, and closet. Plenty of room to turn this into a master suite. Just about wrapped up with the last items, so please be disregard items and debris in photos. This one is a must see! Call to schedule your appointment today, as this home will not last long. See listing at www.WhiteClover.org

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5933 Beverly Ave NE have any available units?
5933 Beverly Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 5933 Beverly Ave NE have?
Some of 5933 Beverly Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5933 Beverly Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
5933 Beverly Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5933 Beverly Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 5933 Beverly Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 5933 Beverly Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 5933 Beverly Ave NE offers parking.
Does 5933 Beverly Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5933 Beverly Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5933 Beverly Ave NE have a pool?
No, 5933 Beverly Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 5933 Beverly Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 5933 Beverly Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5933 Beverly Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5933 Beverly Ave NE has units with dishwashers.
