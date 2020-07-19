5933 Beverly Ave NE

Amenities

This one of a kind home is almost ready to be available to you! This gorgeous home with a great view of Commencement Bay, is split level and the lower level is something worth writing home about. The upper level consists of the main living area with wood burning fireplace and hardwoods throughout. Very open and plenty of windows to enjoy the amazing view. Open kitchen with tile countertops and tile flooring. Stainless steel appliances. Beautiful white cabinets that give it that 'clean' feel. Two spacious bedrooms with hardwood floors and an adorable bathroom. The lower level is the prize! Beautiful hardwoods and gorgeous tile. Exposed beams. An amazing walk in shower with an open concept bathroom, laundry room, and closet. Plenty of room to turn this into a master suite. Just about wrapped up with the last items, so please be disregard items and debris in photos. This one is a must see! Call to schedule your appointment today, as this home will not last long. See listing at www.WhiteClover.org