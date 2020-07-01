All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated March 24 2020 at 4:42 AM

5671 South Yakima Avenue

5671 South Yakima Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5671 South Yakima Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98408
South End

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Awesome 4 bedroom 2 bath home for rent with lots of character and charm throughout! 2 beds downstairs and 2 spacious bedrooms upstairs! Lovely hardwood floors throughout main floor and plush carpet on the 2nd floor! Large kitchen with lots of storage and built-in display cabinets. Home offer off street parking in the back with a great shop and detached garage. Perfect for working on projects or tons of storage use!

WHAT SHOULD I KNOW ABOUT THIS SPACE?
1. Rent = $1995 (utilities paid separately)
2. Security Deposit = $2000
3. First Month's Rent + Security Deposit are due at move-in. Last Month's Rent is due in full by end of month 3.
4. Off street parking
5. Laundry hookups available
6. No pets
7. Single Family Home

WILL I QUALIFY FOR THIS SPACE?
We're looking for at least 4 out of the 5 requirements below:
1. Solid employment for the last 6 months
2. Monthly income of at least 3 times monthly rent
3. 580+ Credit Score
4. Rent paid in full and on time for the last 12 months
5. No evictions in the last 3 years

WHO SHOULD I CONTACT IF I AM INTERESTED?
The Leasing Agent for this unit is Diane. You can call or text Diane at 253-534-5373.

Hope to hear from you soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5671 South Yakima Avenue have any available units?
5671 South Yakima Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 5671 South Yakima Avenue have?
Some of 5671 South Yakima Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5671 South Yakima Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5671 South Yakima Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5671 South Yakima Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5671 South Yakima Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 5671 South Yakima Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5671 South Yakima Avenue offers parking.
Does 5671 South Yakima Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5671 South Yakima Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5671 South Yakima Avenue have a pool?
No, 5671 South Yakima Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5671 South Yakima Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5671 South Yakima Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5671 South Yakima Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5671 South Yakima Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

