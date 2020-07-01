5671 South Yakima Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98408 South End
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Awesome 4 bedroom 2 bath home for rent with lots of character and charm throughout! 2 beds downstairs and 2 spacious bedrooms upstairs! Lovely hardwood floors throughout main floor and plush carpet on the 2nd floor! Large kitchen with lots of storage and built-in display cabinets. Home offer off street parking in the back with a great shop and detached garage. Perfect for working on projects or tons of storage use!
WHAT SHOULD I KNOW ABOUT THIS SPACE? 1. Rent = $1995 (utilities paid separately) 2. Security Deposit = $2000 3. First Month's Rent + Security Deposit are due at move-in. Last Month's Rent is due in full by end of month 3. 4. Off street parking 5. Laundry hookups available 6. No pets 7. Single Family Home
WILL I QUALIFY FOR THIS SPACE? We're looking for at least 4 out of the 5 requirements below: 1. Solid employment for the last 6 months 2. Monthly income of at least 3 times monthly rent 3. 580+ Credit Score 4. Rent paid in full and on time for the last 12 months 5. No evictions in the last 3 years
WHO SHOULD I CONTACT IF I AM INTERESTED? The Leasing Agent for this unit is Diane. You can call or text Diane at 253-534-5373.
Hope to hear from you soon!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
