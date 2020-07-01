5671 South Yakima Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garage some paid utils carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Awesome 4 bedroom 2 bath home for rent with lots of character and charm throughout! 2 beds downstairs and 2 spacious bedrooms upstairs! Lovely hardwood floors throughout main floor and plush carpet on the 2nd floor! Large kitchen with lots of storage and built-in display cabinets. Home offer off street parking in the back with a great shop and detached garage. Perfect for working on projects or tons of storage use!



WHAT SHOULD I KNOW ABOUT THIS SPACE?

1. Rent = $1995 (utilities paid separately)

2. Security Deposit = $2000

3. First Month's Rent + Security Deposit are due at move-in. Last Month's Rent is due in full by end of month 3.

4. Off street parking

5. Laundry hookups available

6. No pets

7. Single Family Home



WILL I QUALIFY FOR THIS SPACE?

We're looking for at least 4 out of the 5 requirements below:

1. Solid employment for the last 6 months

2. Monthly income of at least 3 times monthly rent

3. 580+ Credit Score

4. Rent paid in full and on time for the last 12 months

5. No evictions in the last 3 years



WHO SHOULD I CONTACT IF I AM INTERESTED?

The Leasing Agent for this unit is Diane. You can call or text Diane at 253-534-5373.



Hope to hear from you soon!