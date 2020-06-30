5621 s Lawrence St (Unit A)

Amenities
South Tacoma Townhouse ! - It's neat... it's clean... it's affordable... it's ready for you NOW!
2 MASTER BEDROOM SUITES
( PLUS another 3rd bedroom/office in lower level behind the garage AREA.)
Lower Level :
- Entry hall with stairs up to main floor
- Deep 1 car garage
- Washer & Dryer in laundry room
- 3rd Bedroom or basement office off the garage
Main Level:
- Spacious living room
- "Light & bright" kitchen with ALL appliances
- 1/2 bath
- small porch with sunset views
Upper Floor:
- 2 master bedroom suites ( each with it's own bathroom and closet)
Freshly painted... damage free... ready to go!
TO GET STARTED:
1- GO to our company website at redroofrentals.com ,
2. CLICK on AM I APPROVABLE? in the toolbar and, before you spend $50 to
apply,
3. REVIEW THE LIST OF 9 CRITERIA to see if your application might be
approvable but you still must actually APPLY to really find out!
Have questions? Want to schedule a viewing? Call show contact info .
We are Red Roof Rentals, LLC. Open Mon Fri, 10 AM - 5 PM
and we thank you!
(RLNE5492195)