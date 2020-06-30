5621 s Lawrence St (Unit A)

Amenities

South Tacoma Townhouse ! - It's neat... it's clean... it's affordable... it's ready for you NOW!



2 MASTER BEDROOM SUITES

( PLUS another 3rd bedroom/office in lower level behind the garage AREA.)



Lower Level :

- Entry hall with stairs up to main floor

- Deep 1 car garage

- Washer & Dryer in laundry room

- 3rd Bedroom or basement office off the garage



Main Level:

- Spacious living room

- "Light & bright" kitchen with ALL appliances

- 1/2 bath

- small porch with sunset views



Upper Floor:

- 2 master bedroom suites ( each with it's own bathroom and closet)



Freshly painted... damage free... ready to go!



TO GET STARTED:

1- GO to our company website at redroofrentals.com ,

2. CLICK on AM I APPROVABLE? in the toolbar and, before you spend $50 to

apply,

3. REVIEW THE LIST OF 9 CRITERIA to see if your application might be

approvable but you still must actually APPLY to really find out!



