Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

5621 s Lawrence St (Unit A)

5621 South Lawrence Street · No Longer Available
Location

5621 South Lawrence Street, Tacoma, WA 98409
South Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
South Tacoma Townhouse ! - It's neat... it's clean... it's affordable... it's ready for you NOW!

2 MASTER BEDROOM SUITES
( PLUS another 3rd bedroom/office in lower level behind the garage AREA.)

Lower Level :
- Entry hall with stairs up to main floor
- Deep 1 car garage
- Washer & Dryer in laundry room
- 3rd Bedroom or basement office off the garage

Main Level:
- Spacious living room
- "Light & bright" kitchen with ALL appliances
- 1/2 bath
- small porch with sunset views

Upper Floor:
- 2 master bedroom suites ( each with it's own bathroom and closet)

Freshly painted... damage free... ready to go!

TO GET STARTED:
1- GO to our company website at redroofrentals.com ,
2. CLICK on AM I APPROVABLE? in the toolbar and, before you spend $50 to
apply,
3. REVIEW THE LIST OF 9 CRITERIA to see if your application might be
approvable but you still must actually APPLY to really find out!

Have questions? Want to schedule a viewing? Call show contact info .

We are Red Roof Rentals, LLC. Open Mon Fri, 10 AM - 5 PM
and we thank you!

(RLNE5492195)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5621 s Lawrence St (Unit A) have any available units?
5621 s Lawrence St (Unit A) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 5621 s Lawrence St (Unit A) currently offering any rent specials?
5621 s Lawrence St (Unit A) is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5621 s Lawrence St (Unit A) pet-friendly?
No, 5621 s Lawrence St (Unit A) is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 5621 s Lawrence St (Unit A) offer parking?
Yes, 5621 s Lawrence St (Unit A) offers parking.
Does 5621 s Lawrence St (Unit A) have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5621 s Lawrence St (Unit A) offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5621 s Lawrence St (Unit A) have a pool?
No, 5621 s Lawrence St (Unit A) does not have a pool.
Does 5621 s Lawrence St (Unit A) have accessible units?
No, 5621 s Lawrence St (Unit A) does not have accessible units.
Does 5621 s Lawrence St (Unit A) have units with dishwashers?
No, 5621 s Lawrence St (Unit A) does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5621 s Lawrence St (Unit A) have units with air conditioning?
No, 5621 s Lawrence St (Unit A) does not have units with air conditioning.

