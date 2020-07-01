All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:45 AM

5601 N 37th St

5601 North 37th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5601 North 37th Street, Tacoma, WA 98407
West End

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
I am looking for someone who can take over my apartment. Ill pay your 1st month rent! Deposit is and application fee is

Its a beautiful newly remodeled 2bed 1.5 bath on 3rd floor, WD in unit, wood burning fireplace, 920 square feet, huge walk in closets, built in microwave, large pantry, large balcony with a big storage, covered parking!

The building has pool, dog playground, dog wash room, game room, entertainment room and a big nice gym! a month! Minutes from waterfront, Safeway and major shopping center! First month is free!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5601 N 37th St have any available units?
5601 N 37th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 5601 N 37th St have?
Some of 5601 N 37th St's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5601 N 37th St currently offering any rent specials?
5601 N 37th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5601 N 37th St pet-friendly?
No, 5601 N 37th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 5601 N 37th St offer parking?
Yes, 5601 N 37th St offers parking.
Does 5601 N 37th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5601 N 37th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5601 N 37th St have a pool?
Yes, 5601 N 37th St has a pool.
Does 5601 N 37th St have accessible units?
No, 5601 N 37th St does not have accessible units.
Does 5601 N 37th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5601 N 37th St does not have units with dishwashers.

