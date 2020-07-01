5601 N 37th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room parking playground pool

I am looking for someone who can take over my apartment. Ill pay your 1st month rent! Deposit is and application fee is



Its a beautiful newly remodeled 2bed 1.5 bath on 3rd floor, WD in unit, wood burning fireplace, 920 square feet, huge walk in closets, built in microwave, large pantry, large balcony with a big storage, covered parking!



The building has pool, dog playground, dog wash room, game room, entertainment room and a big nice gym! a month! Minutes from waterfront, Safeway and major shopping center! First month is free!!!