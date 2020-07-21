5407 21ST Ave CT NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious NE Tacoma Home in Cul-de-sac - Application pending



If great views are a priority - from the Puget Sound to Mt. Rainier, then this 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath is sure to impress. The wide entryway stairs keep it open and inviting, while leading up to the sizable bedrooms; including the master suite with view, 5-piece bath, and walk-in closet. The kitchen comes complete with island and open access to the family room for entertaining. It features hardwood floors, grand cathedral-style ceilings, and wood plantation shutters as a baseline for it's extravagant charm. A 3 Car Garage and den compliment this gorgeous home.



Single small pet considered on case by case basis with pet $50.00 rent and $350 refundable deposit



Richard@HavenRent.com



#499



(RLNE3345887)