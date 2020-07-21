All apartments in Tacoma
5407 21ST Ave CT NE
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

5407 21ST Ave CT NE

5407 21st Avenue Court Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

5407 21st Avenue Court Northeast, Tacoma, WA 98422
Northeast Tacoma

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious NE Tacoma Home in Cul-de-sac - Application pending

If great views are a priority - from the Puget Sound to Mt. Rainier, then this 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath is sure to impress. The wide entryway stairs keep it open and inviting, while leading up to the sizable bedrooms; including the master suite with view, 5-piece bath, and walk-in closet. The kitchen comes complete with island and open access to the family room for entertaining. It features hardwood floors, grand cathedral-style ceilings, and wood plantation shutters as a baseline for it's extravagant charm. A 3 Car Garage and den compliment this gorgeous home.

Single small pet considered on case by case basis with pet $50.00 rent and $350 refundable deposit

Richard@HavenRent.com

#499

(RLNE3345887)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

