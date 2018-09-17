All apartments in Tacoma
5302 S Oakes St

5302 South Oakes Street · No Longer Available
Location

5302 South Oakes Street, Tacoma, WA 98409
South Tacoma

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious Tacoma home, moments from Joint Base Lewis-McChord - - Video Tour Link: https://youtu.be/fIma4Ztqxms
- Schedule a tour link: https://showmojo.com/l/65e39bd09a
- For questions please call or text: (206)577-0831
- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
- Bright with large windows and spacious closets
- Master suite with attached bathroom and skylight
- Fabulous location in the heart of Tacoma, minutes from the freeway
- Fully fenced back yard with large patio and storage shed
- Detached two car garage with a work bench
- Quiet and private street with ample parking
- Walk to coffee shops, restaurants, shopping, bus lines and parks
- Renter's Insurance required and part of Resident Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
- $45 application fee per adult
- See additional listings at: https://www.rentseattle.com

(RLNE5076755)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

