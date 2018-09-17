5302 S Oakes St

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage coffee bar

Spacious Tacoma home, moments from Joint Base Lewis-McChord - - Video Tour Link: https://youtu.be/fIma4Ztqxms

- Schedule a tour link: https://showmojo.com/l/65e39bd09a

- For questions please call or text: (206)577-0831

- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates

- Bright with large windows and spacious closets

- Master suite with attached bathroom and skylight

- Fabulous location in the heart of Tacoma, minutes from the freeway

- Fully fenced back yard with large patio and storage shed

- Detached two car garage with a work bench

- Quiet and private street with ample parking

- Walk to coffee shops, restaurants, shopping, bus lines and parks

- Renter's Insurance required and part of Resident Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)

- $45 application fee per adult

- See additional listings at: https://www.rentseattle.com



