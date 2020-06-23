All apartments in Tacoma
Tacoma, WA
525 Broadway
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

525 Broadway

525 Broadway · No Longer Available
Location

525 Broadway, Tacoma, WA 98402
New Tacoma

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
elevator
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
lobby
pet friendly
** APPROVED APPLICATION **

Are u looking for an AMAZING View condo at a great price? This private condo is nestled on beautifully updated Broadway Street with 2 large bedrooms, 1-3/4 baths and 1341 sq ft. Bright natural light fills this home even on our grayest days. Large living area, dining room, kitchen w/ separate dining. Spacious utility room with full size W & D and extra storage. 1 car secured underground parking is included. A balcony overlooking the bay and the most amazing view of Mt. Rainier. The Bayview condos features elevator, lobby area and secured entry!

Terms are 1st months rent (either prorated or full depending on move in date) refundable deposit of $1,595.00 and non refundable $200.00 move in fee to move in. Pets on a case by case basis with an additional deposit. We cannot accept dogs classified as "aggressive breeds" by insurance companies, including pit-bull, Rottweiler, etc. For a complete list please contact our office. Pets that are allowed have to be under 30lbs and less than 20 inches high. Only 1 pet allowed and has to be over a year old.

Tenant Liability Insurance is required.

For more information and/or instructions for applying for this home, please visit our website at www.integrityrentals.com. $48 application fee per adult to apply.

Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with our office. The move in availability date is an estimated date and is subject to change.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $48, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available now
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 Broadway have any available units?
525 Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 525 Broadway have?
Some of 525 Broadway's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
525 Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 Broadway pet-friendly?
Yes, 525 Broadway is pet friendly.
Does 525 Broadway offer parking?
Yes, 525 Broadway does offer parking.
Does 525 Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 Broadway have a pool?
No, 525 Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 525 Broadway have accessible units?
No, 525 Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 525 Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 525 Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
