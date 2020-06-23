525 Broadway

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated elevator extra storage

Property Amenities elevator parking cats allowed dogs allowed lobby pet friendly

Are u looking for an AMAZING View condo at a great price? This private condo is nestled on beautifully updated Broadway Street with 2 large bedrooms, 1-3/4 baths and 1341 sq ft. Bright natural light fills this home even on our grayest days. Large living area, dining room, kitchen w/ separate dining. Spacious utility room with full size W & D and extra storage. 1 car secured underground parking is included. A balcony overlooking the bay and the most amazing view of Mt. Rainier. The Bayview condos features elevator, lobby area and secured entry!



Terms are 1st months rent (either prorated or full depending on move in date) refundable deposit of $1,595.00 and non refundable $200.00 move in fee to move in. Pets on a case by case basis with an additional deposit. We cannot accept dogs classified as "aggressive breeds" by insurance companies, including pit-bull, Rottweiler, etc. For a complete list please contact our office. Pets that are allowed have to be under 30lbs and less than 20 inches high. Only 1 pet allowed and has to be over a year old.



Tenant Liability Insurance is required.



For more information and/or instructions for applying for this home, please visit our website at www.integrityrentals.com. $48 application fee per adult to apply.



Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with our office. The move in availability date is an estimated date and is subject to change.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $48, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available now

