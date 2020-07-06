All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 515 So 37th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
515 So 37th St
Last updated December 25 2019 at 8:00 AM

515 So 37th St

515 South 37th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

515 South 37th Street, Tacoma, WA 98418
South End

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath plus large upstairs bonus room home in Tacoma - Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath plus large upstairs bonus room home in Tacoma
This charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is approximately 1,150 sq. ft. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances. The old world feel of this home can be seen in the wonderful built-ins throughout the house. There is a one car attached garage, fenced yard, covered patio/sunroom and spacious upstairs bonus room. There are washer/dryer hookups. 1 Small Pet Negotiable. No Smoking Property.

www.mcnallymanagement.com

515 So 37th Street
Tacoma, WA 98418

Rent: $1,450.00/month
Deposit: $1,350.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease

Available December 1
Currently Occupied
Call for appointment
McNally Management
(253)858-7368

(RLNE5328376)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 So 37th St have any available units?
515 So 37th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 515 So 37th St have?
Some of 515 So 37th St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 So 37th St currently offering any rent specials?
515 So 37th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 So 37th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 515 So 37th St is pet friendly.
Does 515 So 37th St offer parking?
Yes, 515 So 37th St offers parking.
Does 515 So 37th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 515 So 37th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 So 37th St have a pool?
No, 515 So 37th St does not have a pool.
Does 515 So 37th St have accessible units?
No, 515 So 37th St does not have accessible units.
Does 515 So 37th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 515 So 37th St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W
Tacoma, WA 98466
Northpoint Apartments
3815 N. Pearl Street
Tacoma, WA 98407
Landmark Court
818 S 11th St
Tacoma, WA 98405
Sawyer Trail
17412 44th Ave E
Tacoma, WA 98446
Villaggio
1328 Market St
Tacoma, WA 98402
The Fairways
4901 Fairwood Blvd NE
Tacoma, WA 98422
Nantucket Gate
11302 10th Avenue Ct E
Tacoma, WA 98445
Chelsea Heights
603 S J St
Tacoma, WA 98405

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus