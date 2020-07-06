515 So 37th St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath plus large upstairs bonus room home in Tacoma - Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath plus large upstairs bonus room home in Tacoma

This charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is approximately 1,150 sq. ft. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances. The old world feel of this home can be seen in the wonderful built-ins throughout the house. There is a one car attached garage, fenced yard, covered patio/sunroom and spacious upstairs bonus room. There are washer/dryer hookups. 1 Small Pet Negotiable. No Smoking Property.



www.mcnallymanagement.com



515 So 37th Street

Tacoma, WA 98418



Rent: $1,450.00/month

Deposit: $1,350.00

Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult

12 month lease



Available December 1

Currently Occupied

Call for appointment

McNally Management

(253)858-7368



(RLNE5328376)