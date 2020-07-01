All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated October 10 2019 at 3:24 PM

5139 North 47th Street

5139 North 47th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5139 North 47th Street, Tacoma, WA 98407
West End

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to this unique 2 bedroom/ loft style craftsman home in the North End of Tacoma. Large kitchen with gas and electric range hookups. Central gas heating. One bedroom and 2 bathroom located on the main level and the loft style bedroom is located upstairs with balcony overlooking the living room. skylights in the home for natural lighting. Fully fenced in yard with lush landscaping. Detached garage. Deposit $1650. Home will go fast!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5139 North 47th Street have any available units?
5139 North 47th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 5139 North 47th Street currently offering any rent specials?
5139 North 47th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5139 North 47th Street pet-friendly?
No, 5139 North 47th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 5139 North 47th Street offer parking?
Yes, 5139 North 47th Street offers parking.
Does 5139 North 47th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5139 North 47th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5139 North 47th Street have a pool?
No, 5139 North 47th Street does not have a pool.
Does 5139 North 47th Street have accessible units?
No, 5139 North 47th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5139 North 47th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5139 North 47th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5139 North 47th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5139 North 47th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

