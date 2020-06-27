Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

5039 S Trafton St Available 09/01/19 -Brand New- 4 Bedroom Tri-Level Home in Tacoma! - Brand New House - New Construction!



Address: 5039 S Trafton Street, Tacoma, WA 98409

Quick Feature List:

Bedroom(s): 4

Bathroom(s): 3

Garage(s): 2 Car Garage

Square Ft: Approx. 1,743

Heating: Hydroponic - Electric

Cooling: No

Floor(s): New Hardwood Laminate and New Carpet

Gated Community: No

Available: Approx. September 1st. Property is occupied. Do not disturb!

Animals: Subject to Approval See Pet Policy Below

Rent: $2,195.00

Deposit: $2,150.00

Lease Term: 1 Year

Web Site: www.nrbproperties.net

Application Fee: $43.00 per applicant 18 or older

Office Hours: Monday Friday 10am 5pm

Office Phone: 253.537.6500



Stunning 4 Bedroom Tri-Level Home in Tacoma!

Everything is New! Open Floor Plan, Beautiful Hardwood Laminate Flooring, LOTS of Space -

Open Kitchen

- New 2018 Stainless Steel Appliances

- Plenty of Cabinetry

- Large Island with Gorgeous Pendant lighting

- Beautiful Granite Countertops

- New Hardwood Laminate Flooring

- Large Window offering Natural Lighting

- Recessed Lighting throughout

Dining Area

- Sliding Door Offering Access to Deck

- New Hardwood Laminate Flooring

Open Concept Living Room

- Hardwood Laminate Flooring

- Lots of Natural Light

- Recessed Lighting throughout

4 Bedrooms

- Two located upstairs and Two Located Downstairs

- Large Master Bedroom with Spacious Walk-In Closet

- All Bedrooms with New Carpet

3 Bathrooms

- Master Bathroom with Beautiful Double Vanity Granite Sinks

- All Bathrooms New

Utility Area

- Upgraded Q1 2018 Washer and Dryer

2 Car Garage

- New Concrete

- Lots of Space

Back Yard

- Beautiful Green Space

- Fully Fenced

- NEW Deck

- NEW Fence

Front Yard

- Beautifully Landscaped

- Great Curb Appeal

- Covered Porch

- NEW Porch



School Information:

To seek zoning information on nearby schools please visit www.greatschools.org and type in the property address. Zoning may change periodically throughout the year.



Community Features:

- Beautiful NEW Neighborhood

- Tacoma Mall Nearby

- Alling Park, Wapato Park and Lake

- Chambers Bay Golf Course

- Sunnyside Beach Park

- Quick Highway Access

- LOTS of Shopping Outlets

- JBLM Approx. 12 minutes via I-5 N.



Pet Policy:

All Animals are subject to approval. If approved, tenants are required to pay the following:

- Minimum of $250.00 non refundable pet fee per pet.

- Minimum of $25.00 pet rent per pet each month.

Max 2 pets total: Dogs and Cats 100lbs or less. The pet must be of age 1 or older. No Puppies or Kittens. Must be Indoor Potty-Trained. We have a restricted breed list, please follow this link to check if your dog is on it http://nrbproperties.net/restricted_breed_list.

1. Up to date shot records required! Must indicate the dogs age, breed and weight.

2. Proof of County License required!

3. Renters insurance is required!



Additional Information:

- Tenants are responsible for all landscaping.

- Tenants are required to have renters insurance.

- All Fees are due prior to moving in No split payments.



We advise calling our office (at 253.537.6500) prior to submitting an application to confirm the property is still available. Although we try to provide accurate information, our properties do turn over quickly. Its not uncommon for a property to be claimed by a Pre-Approved Applicant, or to have someone apply immediately. Sometimes there are applications being submitted while youre asking your questions and we dont have any way of knowing that is occurring as the two links (Available Listings and the Application Site) are not connected to one another. Owners are consulted about the Applicants before final approval is granted.



If you have any questions regarding the home please reach out to us! We are happy to assist in any way possible. We are available directly at 253.537.6500 or we can answer any questions via email @ Angel[at]nrbproperties[dot]net

NRB Property Management, LLC

PO Box 624, Spanaway WA 98387

Office: 253.537.6500 Fax: 253.537.6505



All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRBs Owner Randy Schell.



(RLNE5080591)