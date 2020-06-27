All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 5039 S Trafton St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
5039 S Trafton St
Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:23 AM

5039 S Trafton St

5039 South Trafton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
South Tacoma
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5039 South Trafton Street, Tacoma, WA 98409
South Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
5039 S Trafton St Available 09/01/19 -Brand New- 4 Bedroom Tri-Level Home in Tacoma! - Brand New House - New Construction!

Address: 5039 S Trafton Street, Tacoma, WA 98409
Quick Feature List:
Bedroom(s): 4
Bathroom(s): 3
Garage(s): 2 Car Garage
Square Ft: Approx. 1,743
Heating: Hydroponic - Electric
Cooling: No
Floor(s): New Hardwood Laminate and New Carpet
Gated Community: No
Available: Approx. September 1st. Property is occupied. Do not disturb!
Animals: Subject to Approval See Pet Policy Below
Rent: $2,195.00
Deposit: $2,150.00
Lease Term: 1 Year
Web Site: www.nrbproperties.net
Application Fee: $43.00 per applicant 18 or older
Office Hours: Monday Friday 10am 5pm
Office Phone: 253.537.6500

Stunning 4 Bedroom Tri-Level Home in Tacoma!
Everything is New! Open Floor Plan, Beautiful Hardwood Laminate Flooring, LOTS of Space -
Open Kitchen
- New 2018 Stainless Steel Appliances
- Plenty of Cabinetry
- Large Island with Gorgeous Pendant lighting
- Beautiful Granite Countertops
- New Hardwood Laminate Flooring
- Large Window offering Natural Lighting
- Recessed Lighting throughout
Dining Area
- Sliding Door Offering Access to Deck
- New Hardwood Laminate Flooring
Open Concept Living Room
- Hardwood Laminate Flooring
- Lots of Natural Light
- Recessed Lighting throughout
4 Bedrooms
- Two located upstairs and Two Located Downstairs
- Large Master Bedroom with Spacious Walk-In Closet
- All Bedrooms with New Carpet
3 Bathrooms
- Master Bathroom with Beautiful Double Vanity Granite Sinks
- All Bathrooms New
Utility Area
- Upgraded Q1 2018 Washer and Dryer
2 Car Garage
- New Concrete
- Lots of Space
Back Yard
- Beautiful Green Space
- Fully Fenced
- NEW Deck
- NEW Fence
Front Yard
- Beautifully Landscaped
- Great Curb Appeal
- Covered Porch
- NEW Porch

School Information:
To seek zoning information on nearby schools please visit www.greatschools.org and type in the property address. Zoning may change periodically throughout the year.

Community Features:
- Beautiful NEW Neighborhood
- Tacoma Mall Nearby
- Alling Park, Wapato Park and Lake
- Chambers Bay Golf Course
- Sunnyside Beach Park
- Quick Highway Access
- LOTS of Shopping Outlets
- JBLM Approx. 12 minutes via I-5 N.

Pet Policy:
All Animals are subject to approval. If approved, tenants are required to pay the following:
- Minimum of $250.00 non refundable pet fee per pet.
- Minimum of $25.00 pet rent per pet each month.
Max 2 pets total: Dogs and Cats 100lbs or less. The pet must be of age 1 or older. No Puppies or Kittens. Must be Indoor Potty-Trained. We have a restricted breed list, please follow this link to check if your dog is on it http://nrbproperties.net/restricted_breed_list.
1. Up to date shot records required! Must indicate the dogs age, breed and weight.
2. Proof of County License required!
3. Renters insurance is required!

Additional Information:
- Tenants are responsible for all landscaping.
- Tenants are required to have renters insurance.
- All Fees are due prior to moving in No split payments.

We advise calling our office (at 253.537.6500) prior to submitting an application to confirm the property is still available. Although we try to provide accurate information, our properties do turn over quickly. Its not uncommon for a property to be claimed by a Pre-Approved Applicant, or to have someone apply immediately. Sometimes there are applications being submitted while youre asking your questions and we dont have any way of knowing that is occurring as the two links (Available Listings and the Application Site) are not connected to one another. Owners are consulted about the Applicants before final approval is granted.

If you have any questions regarding the home please reach out to us! We are happy to assist in any way possible. We are available directly at 253.537.6500 or we can answer any questions via email @ Angel[at]nrbproperties[dot]net
NRB Property Management, LLC
PO Box 624, Spanaway WA 98387
Office: 253.537.6500 Fax: 253.537.6505

All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRBs Owner Randy Schell.

(RLNE5080591)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5039 S Trafton St have any available units?
5039 S Trafton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 5039 S Trafton St have?
Some of 5039 S Trafton St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5039 S Trafton St currently offering any rent specials?
5039 S Trafton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5039 S Trafton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5039 S Trafton St is pet friendly.
Does 5039 S Trafton St offer parking?
Yes, 5039 S Trafton St offers parking.
Does 5039 S Trafton St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5039 S Trafton St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5039 S Trafton St have a pool?
No, 5039 S Trafton St does not have a pool.
Does 5039 S Trafton St have accessible units?
No, 5039 S Trafton St does not have accessible units.
Does 5039 S Trafton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5039 S Trafton St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Best Cities for Families 2019
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heatherstone Apartments
1809 105th St. Ct. S
Tacoma, WA 98444
The Lodge at Madrona
3202 South Mason Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98409
Villaggio
1328 Market St
Tacoma, WA 98402
Avery on Pearl
1202 N Pearl St
Tacoma, WA 98406
The Metropolitan
245 St Helens Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98402
Apex Apartments
2424 S 41st St
Tacoma, WA 98409
Valley Vista
6830 Tacoma Mall Blvd
Tacoma, WA 98409
Uptown 7
2910 North 7th Street
Tacoma, WA 98406

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus