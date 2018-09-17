5019 N. Whitman St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Very Nice Point Defiance Cottage! Check Out Our Special! - Offered By:

Spinnaker Property Management 253-830-5160



Rental Terms:

Rent: $1,750.00

Available: NOW

Application Fee: $42.00

Security Deposit: $1,750.00

Admin Fee $250.00

Renters Insurance Required



Description:

North End Pt. Defiance Cottage with covered front porch. Wainscoting, granite kitchen counters, original hardwood floors in the master bedroom, built-ins from the early 1900'S in kitchen & living room. Root cellar as a potential wine cellar, yard w/raised beds, parking in the front and back along the alley. Detached garage with converted carpeted room and 2nd half garage converted to wood shop. Only a short walking distance to the Park, zoo and all its trails.



Sorry No Pets Accepted



*** SPECIAL*** If you submit your application by October 25th and take possession by November 1st we will waive your application fees AND admin fee of $250.00****



To start your application visit www.spinnakerpm.com and click on start my application. Once a holding fee equal to one month's rent is in place we will stop all showings and remove the listing.



You dont want to be the one who misses this home. Please call to schedule your tour today.



Spinnaker Property management

253-830-5160

www.spinnakerpm.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2500952)