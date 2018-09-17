All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 5019 N. Whitman St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
5019 N. Whitman St
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:38 PM

5019 N. Whitman St

5019 North Whitman Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
West End
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5019 North Whitman Street, Tacoma, WA 98407
West End

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very Nice Point Defiance Cottage! Check Out Our Special! - Offered By:
Spinnaker Property Management 253-830-5160

Rental Terms:
Rent: $1,750.00
Available: NOW
Application Fee: $42.00
Security Deposit: $1,750.00
Admin Fee $250.00
Renters Insurance Required

Description:
North End Pt. Defiance Cottage with covered front porch. Wainscoting, granite kitchen counters, original hardwood floors in the master bedroom, built-ins from the early 1900'S in kitchen & living room. Root cellar as a potential wine cellar, yard w/raised beds, parking in the front and back along the alley. Detached garage with converted carpeted room and 2nd half garage converted to wood shop. Only a short walking distance to the Park, zoo and all its trails.

Sorry No Pets Accepted

*** SPECIAL*** If you submit your application by October 25th and take possession by November 1st we will waive your application fees AND admin fee of $250.00****

To start your application visit www.spinnakerpm.com and click on start my application. Once a holding fee equal to one month's rent is in place we will stop all showings and remove the listing.

You dont want to be the one who misses this home. Please call to schedule your tour today.

Spinnaker Property management
253-830-5160
www.spinnakerpm.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2500952)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5019 N. Whitman St have any available units?
5019 N. Whitman St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 5019 N. Whitman St have?
Some of 5019 N. Whitman St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5019 N. Whitman St currently offering any rent specials?
5019 N. Whitman St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5019 N. Whitman St pet-friendly?
No, 5019 N. Whitman St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 5019 N. Whitman St offer parking?
Yes, 5019 N. Whitman St offers parking.
Does 5019 N. Whitman St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5019 N. Whitman St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5019 N. Whitman St have a pool?
No, 5019 N. Whitman St does not have a pool.
Does 5019 N. Whitman St have accessible units?
No, 5019 N. Whitman St does not have accessible units.
Does 5019 N. Whitman St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5019 N. Whitman St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Should I Live with a Roommate?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W
Tacoma, WA 98466
Northpoint Apartments
3815 N. Pearl Street
Tacoma, WA 98407
Sawyer Trail
17412 44th Ave E
Tacoma, WA 98446
The Metropolitan
245 St Helens Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98402
The Orion Apartment Homes
29 St Helens Ave
Tacoma, WA 98402
Vue 25
2368 Yakima Ave
Tacoma, WA 98405
Valley Vista
6830 Tacoma Mall Blvd
Tacoma, WA 98409
Chelsea Heights
603 S J St
Tacoma, WA 98405

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus