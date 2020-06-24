5011 6th Ave.

Amenities

Impressive Home - This light and bright meticulously maintained home has 3BRs + Bonus room/1BA, carpet in living room/bedrooms, recently remodeled kitchen and bathroom, kitchen offers nice size breakfast nook, all appliances provided, fully finished basement, over 1700 sq.ft., single car garage, extra large fenced yard. Close to all that the new revitalized 6th Ave neighborhood has to offer! Just a short stroll away you can find your favorite coffee shop, restaurants, groceries, farmers market, University of Puget Sound etc. Super convenient access to Hwy 16, downtown Tacoma, I-5. Tenants responsible for all utilities. No Smoking, Pets are conditional w/pet deposit, $1725 security deposit, $40 application fee, good credit required.



(RLNE2405561)