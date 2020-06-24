All apartments in Tacoma
5011 6th Ave.
5011 6th Ave.

5011 6th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5011 6th Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98406
West End

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
coffee bar
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Impressive Home - This light and bright meticulously maintained home has 3BRs + Bonus room/1BA, carpet in living room/bedrooms, recently remodeled kitchen and bathroom, kitchen offers nice size breakfast nook, all appliances provided, fully finished basement, over 1700 sq.ft., single car garage, extra large fenced yard. Close to all that the new revitalized 6th Ave neighborhood has to offer! Just a short stroll away you can find your favorite coffee shop, restaurants, groceries, farmers market, University of Puget Sound etc. Super convenient access to Hwy 16, downtown Tacoma, I-5. Tenants responsible for all utilities. No Smoking, Pets are conditional w/pet deposit, $1725 security deposit, $40 application fee, good credit required.

(RLNE2405561)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5011 6th Ave. have any available units?
5011 6th Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 5011 6th Ave. have?
Some of 5011 6th Ave.'s amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5011 6th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
5011 6th Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5011 6th Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5011 6th Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 5011 6th Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 5011 6th Ave. offers parking.
Does 5011 6th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5011 6th Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5011 6th Ave. have a pool?
No, 5011 6th Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 5011 6th Ave. have accessible units?
No, 5011 6th Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 5011 6th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5011 6th Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
