5010 North 47th Street

Amenities
For more information and/or instructions for applying for this home, please visit our website at WWW.doublez.net.
Amazing totally remodeled 3 bedrooms 1 3/4 bath two-story home located on the West End of Tacoma. Open concept living room/kitchen with island!! New Energy efficient windows, Radiant floor heating on main floor and in Wall Heaters!! Full bath up stairs and 3/4 bath downstairs!! Tank-less water heater, never run out of hot water! Carpet in bedrooms upstairs!! Nice deck off backyard!! Shed in Backyard for Tenant use! Partial Sprinkler system on right side of home!! Back yard will be fenced in!!! Minutes from Ruston Way.
**Garage is not for Tenant Use!!!***
**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**
Utilities:
Electric: TPU
Water:TPU
Refuse:TPU
Sewer: $53 in addition to rent
School District: Tacoma
Pets Negotiable and
Subject to a:
$250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee
$250 Non-Refundable Pest Pet Treatment Fee
$250 Non Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee
$150 Non-Refundable Admin Fee
TOTAL MOVE IN $4603
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,300, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $2,000, 6/17/20
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.