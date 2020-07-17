All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 5010 North 47th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
5010 North 47th Street
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:50 PM

5010 North 47th Street

5010 North 47th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
West End
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5010 North 47th Street, Tacoma, WA 98407
West End

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
For more information and/or instructions for applying for this home, please visit our website at WWW.doublez.net.

Amazing totally remodeled 3 bedrooms 1 3/4 bath two-story home located on the West End of Tacoma. Open concept living room/kitchen with island!! New Energy efficient windows, Radiant floor heating on main floor and in Wall Heaters!! Full bath up stairs and 3/4 bath downstairs!! Tank-less water heater, never run out of hot water! Carpet in bedrooms upstairs!! Nice deck off backyard!! Shed in Backyard for Tenant use! Partial Sprinkler system on right side of home!! Back yard will be fenced in!!! Minutes from Ruston Way.

**Garage is not for Tenant Use!!!***

**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**

Utilities:
Electric: TPU
Water:TPU
Refuse:TPU
Sewer: $53 in addition to rent
School District: Tacoma

Pets Negotiable and
Subject to a:
$250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee
$250 Non-Refundable Pest Pet Treatment Fee

$250 Non Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee
$150 Non-Refundable Admin Fee

TOTAL MOVE IN $4603

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,300, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $2,000, 6/17/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5010 North 47th Street have any available units?
5010 North 47th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 5010 North 47th Street have?
Some of 5010 North 47th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5010 North 47th Street currently offering any rent specials?
5010 North 47th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5010 North 47th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5010 North 47th Street is pet friendly.
Does 5010 North 47th Street offer parking?
Yes, 5010 North 47th Street offers parking.
Does 5010 North 47th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5010 North 47th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5010 North 47th Street have a pool?
No, 5010 North 47th Street does not have a pool.
Does 5010 North 47th Street have accessible units?
No, 5010 North 47th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5010 North 47th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5010 North 47th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Landmark Court
818 S 11th St
Tacoma, WA 98405
Avery on Pearl
1202 N Pearl St
Tacoma, WA 98406
The Metropolitan
245 St Helens Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98402
The Orion Apartment Homes
29 St Helens Ave
Tacoma, WA 98402
Vue 25
2368 Yakima Ave
Tacoma, WA 98405
The Pacifica
4275 S Pine St
Tacoma, WA 98409
Valley Vista
6830 Tacoma Mall Blvd
Tacoma, WA 98409
Granada
1224 South Yakima Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98503

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest End
New TacomaSouth End
Northeast TacomaCentral Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus