5010 North 47th Street

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Amazing totally remodeled 3 bedrooms 1 3/4 bath two-story home located on the West End of Tacoma. Open concept living room/kitchen with island!! New Energy efficient windows, Radiant floor heating on main floor and in Wall Heaters!! Full bath up stairs and 3/4 bath downstairs!! Tank-less water heater, never run out of hot water! Carpet in bedrooms upstairs!! Nice deck off backyard!! Shed in Backyard for Tenant use! Partial Sprinkler system on right side of home!! Back yard will be fenced in!!! Minutes from Ruston Way.



**Garage is not for Tenant Use!!!***



**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**



Utilities:

Electric: TPU

Water:TPU

Refuse:TPU

Sewer: $53 in addition to rent

School District: Tacoma



Pets Negotiable and

Subject to a:

$250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee

$250 Non-Refundable Pest Pet Treatment Fee



$250 Non Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee

$150 Non-Refundable Admin Fee



TOTAL MOVE IN $4603



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,300, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $2,000, 6/17/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

