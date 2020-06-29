4920 S Sheridan Ave

Amenities

Remodeled Craftsman in Tacoma with Air conditioning - All the charm you're looking for and a great corner lot home. Fully renovated with many upgrades, updated bathroom, new heat pump, new energy, efficient windows, new flooring and fresh paint through out! The large fully fenced lot offers fruit trees and room for your boat or RV and plenty of parking too! Square footage includes unfinished basement. Conveniently close to shopping amenities and transportation.



Pet may be considered on case by case basis.



