All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 4920 S Sheridan Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
4920 S Sheridan Ave
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:08 AM

4920 S Sheridan Ave

4920 South Sheridan Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

4920 South Sheridan Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98408
South End

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Remodeled Craftsman in Tacoma with Air conditioning - All the charm you're looking for and a great corner lot home. Fully renovated with many upgrades, updated bathroom, new heat pump, new energy, efficient windows, new flooring and fresh paint through out! The large fully fenced lot offers fruit trees and room for your boat or RV and plenty of parking too! Square footage includes unfinished basement. Conveniently close to shopping amenities and transportation.

Pet may be considered on case by case basis.

#3084

Todd@havenrent.com

(RLNE5145850)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4920 S Sheridan Ave have any available units?
4920 S Sheridan Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 4920 S Sheridan Ave have?
Some of 4920 S Sheridan Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4920 S Sheridan Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4920 S Sheridan Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4920 S Sheridan Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4920 S Sheridan Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4920 S Sheridan Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4920 S Sheridan Ave offers parking.
Does 4920 S Sheridan Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4920 S Sheridan Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4920 S Sheridan Ave have a pool?
No, 4920 S Sheridan Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4920 S Sheridan Ave have accessible units?
No, 4920 S Sheridan Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4920 S Sheridan Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4920 S Sheridan Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sienna Park
10710 17th Ave S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Lakeside Landing
1414 S Mildred St
Tacoma, WA 98465
Altitude 104
2201 104th St S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Heatherstone Apartments
1809 105th St. Ct. S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Villaggio
1328 Market St
Tacoma, WA 98402
The Metropolitan
245 St Helens Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98402
Vue 25
2368 Yakima Ave
Tacoma, WA 98405
The Pacifica
4275 S Pine St
Tacoma, WA 98409

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus