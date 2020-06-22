4616 N 18th St

Amenities

pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities pet friendly

Bigger than it looks - Great, clean, North end family home. Lots of space and storage with the semi-finished basement. Even great teenager space down in the rec room and downstairs bedroom. Tons of storage. Gas fireplaces in both the upstairs and downstairs rec room. The front and back yard are (and will be) professionally kept, at Owner's expense, and fully fenced in. Quiet street. Great neighbors, with pride of ownership obvious on the drive in. Must see. No Cats permitted. Limit one mid to small sized dog. No aggressive breeds. You must complete a property viewing request here: https://form.jotform.com/63210905546149. No Cats accepted. Owner is allergic. 1 Dog limit. Initial lease will last until the summer 2019 and then have the possibility to renew for one year intervals.



(RLNE4370391)