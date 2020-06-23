4544 S Puget Sound Ave

4544 South Puget Sound Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98409 South Tacoma
Property Amenities
Cj's place - Property Id: 120517
1 bedroom for rent. $700/montly rent $100/month for utilities *Renter's insurance required *Shared main bathroom. *shared washer/dryer. *Street parking. Close to shopping and grocery stores. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/120517 Property Id 120517
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
