Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:58 PM

4544 S Puget Sound Ave

4544 South Puget Sound Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4544 South Puget Sound Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98409
South Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
carpet
range
Cj's place - Property Id: 120517

1 bedroom for rent.
$700/montly rent
$100/month for utilities
*Renter's insurance required
*Shared main bathroom.
*shared washer/dryer.
*Street parking.
Close to shopping and grocery stores.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/120517
Property Id 120517

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5573673)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4544 S Puget Sound Ave have any available units?
4544 S Puget Sound Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 4544 S Puget Sound Ave have?
Some of 4544 S Puget Sound Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4544 S Puget Sound Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4544 S Puget Sound Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4544 S Puget Sound Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4544 S Puget Sound Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 4544 S Puget Sound Ave offer parking?
No, 4544 S Puget Sound Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4544 S Puget Sound Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4544 S Puget Sound Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4544 S Puget Sound Ave have a pool?
No, 4544 S Puget Sound Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4544 S Puget Sound Ave have accessible units?
No, 4544 S Puget Sound Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4544 S Puget Sound Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4544 S Puget Sound Ave has units with dishwashers.
