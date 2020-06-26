Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

4528 S Thompson Ave Available 06/03/19 Amazing Tacoma Charmer! - Remodeled 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom just minutes to freeways & shopping. This house has been meticulously kept and features high ceilings and custom mill work and white picket fence! Enjoy new flooring, fresh paint, and updated fixtures throughout. Remodeled kitchen and bath with stainless steel appliances, new cabinets and granite counter tops. Detached one car garage with shop! No Cats Please.



#239



*Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score of 625 (all applicants)

Stable Monthly Income of $4000.00 or more

Verifiable Rental History of 2 years +



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2618820)