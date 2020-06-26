All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 4528 S Thompson Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
4528 S Thompson Ave
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:24 AM

4528 S Thompson Ave

4528 South Thompson Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
South End
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4528 South Thompson Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98418
South End

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
4528 S Thompson Ave Available 06/03/19 Amazing Tacoma Charmer! - Remodeled 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom just minutes to freeways & shopping. This house has been meticulously kept and features high ceilings and custom mill work and white picket fence! Enjoy new flooring, fresh paint, and updated fixtures throughout. Remodeled kitchen and bath with stainless steel appliances, new cabinets and granite counter tops. Detached one car garage with shop! No Cats Please.

#239

*Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score of 625 (all applicants)
Stable Monthly Income of $4000.00 or more
Verifiable Rental History of 2 years +

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2618820)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4528 S Thompson Ave have any available units?
4528 S Thompson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 4528 S Thompson Ave have?
Some of 4528 S Thompson Ave's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4528 S Thompson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4528 S Thompson Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4528 S Thompson Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4528 S Thompson Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4528 S Thompson Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4528 S Thompson Ave offers parking.
Does 4528 S Thompson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4528 S Thompson Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4528 S Thompson Ave have a pool?
No, 4528 S Thompson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4528 S Thompson Ave have accessible units?
No, 4528 S Thompson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4528 S Thompson Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4528 S Thompson Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Altitude 104
2201 104th St S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Villaggio
1328 Market St
Tacoma, WA 98402
Avery on Pearl
1202 N Pearl St
Tacoma, WA 98406
The Fairways
4901 Fairwood Blvd NE
Tacoma, WA 98422
The Metropolitan
245 St Helens Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98402
Monterra
416 111th Street Ct E
Tacoma, WA 98445
Apex Apartments
2424 S 41st St
Tacoma, WA 98409
Chelsea Heights
603 S J St
Tacoma, WA 98405

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus