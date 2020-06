Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking accessible carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry parking

Super cute 3 bedroom 1 bath House!!!! - Cute, clean 3 bedroom, 1 bath, large eat in kitchen home. Looking like new with newly painted interior, new carpet, new laminate flooring, and refinished kitchen cabinets. Home features large laundry room and two car covered parking. Large fenced yard, attached sun porch and wheel chair access. Contact owner to view this incredible home. Tenant responsible for all utilities



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5533241)