4319 S D St

Newly Remodeled Studio Home in Tacoma - - Video Tour Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k8L6G6vHTyU

- Schedule a tour link: https://showmojo.com/l/6ba6b980c2

- For questions please call or text: (206)577-0831

- Newly renovated studio home with lots of natural light

- Fabulous location in the heart of Tacoma, minutes from the freeway

- One car covered carport parking

- Quiet and private street with ample parking

- Walk to coffee shops, restaurants, shopping, bus lines and parks

- $45 application fee per adult

- See additional listings at: https://www.rentseattle.com



No Pets Allowed



