4319 S D St

Amenities
Newly Remodeled Studio Home in Tacoma - - Video Tour Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k8L6G6vHTyU
- Schedule a tour link: https://showmojo.com/l/6ba6b980c2
- For questions please call or text: (206)577-0831
- Newly renovated studio home with lots of natural light
- Fabulous location in the heart of Tacoma, minutes from the freeway
- One car covered carport parking
- Quiet and private street with ample parking
- Walk to coffee shops, restaurants, shopping, bus lines and parks
- $45 application fee per adult
- See additional listings at: https://www.rentseattle.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5174625)