Tacoma, WA
4319 S D St
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:08 AM

4319 S D St

4319 South D Street · No Longer Available
Location

4319 South D Street, Tacoma, WA 98418
South End

Amenities

carport
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
coffee bar
parking
Newly Remodeled Studio Home in Tacoma - - Video Tour Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k8L6G6vHTyU
- Schedule a tour link: https://showmojo.com/l/6ba6b980c2
- For questions please call or text: (206)577-0831
- Newly renovated studio home with lots of natural light
- Fabulous location in the heart of Tacoma, minutes from the freeway
- One car covered carport parking
- Quiet and private street with ample parking
- Walk to coffee shops, restaurants, shopping, bus lines and parks
- $45 application fee per adult
- See additional listings at: https://www.rentseattle.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5174625)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4319 S D St have any available units?
4319 S D St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 4319 S D St currently offering any rent specials?
4319 S D St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4319 S D St pet-friendly?
No, 4319 S D St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 4319 S D St offer parking?
Yes, 4319 S D St offers parking.
Does 4319 S D St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4319 S D St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4319 S D St have a pool?
No, 4319 S D St does not have a pool.
Does 4319 S D St have accessible units?
No, 4319 S D St does not have accessible units.
Does 4319 S D St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4319 S D St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4319 S D St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4319 S D St does not have units with air conditioning.

