4230 N Gove St

NORTH END CHARMER with big yard, deck & hot tub! - HARD TO FIND cute little North End Tacoma bungalow on a large lot!



Located just 2 minutes from the Ruston Way waterfront promenade, the photos tell the story on this IMMACULATE home. About 1,000 sq ft on the main floor PLUS about 700 sq ft in the finished basement.



- Hardwood floors

- Tastefully updated kitchen

- 2 bedrooms / 1 bath on the main floor

- Laundry area off kitchen includes washer & dryer.

- Several more rooms in the finished basement, a bedroom and a bathroom.



- Private back yard (fenced)

- LARGE DECK for entertaining AND A HOT TUB FOR FUN!

- Detached huge 1 car garage is accessed off the alley.



Vacant and ready NOW!

TO GET STARTED:

1- GO to our company website at redroofrentals.com ,

2. CLICK on AM I APPROVABLE? in the toolbar and

3. REVIEW THE LIST of 9 approval criteria to see if your application might be

approvable BEFORE YOU SPEND $40 ON APPLYING



WANT TO GO AHEAD AND APPLY?

A. CLICK on AVAILABLE in the toolbar,

B. FIND THE HOME you are interested in and

C. CLICK on APPLY NOW on the far-right side where you can APPLY and PAY

the $40/adult application fee ONLINE with a credit card



Have questions? Want to schedule a viewing? Call (253) 222 - 3387.



We are Red Roof Rentals, LLC. Open Mon Fri, 10 AM - 5 PM



(RLNE2874491)