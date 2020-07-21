All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:15 AM

4230 N Gove St

4230 North Gove Street · No Longer Available
Location

4230 North Gove Street, Tacoma, WA 98407
North End

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
NORTH END CHARMER with big yard, deck & hot tub! - HARD TO FIND cute little North End Tacoma bungalow on a large lot!

Located just 2 minutes from the Ruston Way waterfront promenade, the photos tell the story on this IMMACULATE home. About 1,000 sq ft on the main floor PLUS about 700 sq ft in the finished basement.

- Hardwood floors
- Tastefully updated kitchen
- 2 bedrooms / 1 bath on the main floor
- Laundry area off kitchen includes washer & dryer.
- Several more rooms in the finished basement, a bedroom and a bathroom.

- Private back yard (fenced)
- LARGE DECK for entertaining AND A HOT TUB FOR FUN!
- Detached huge 1 car garage is accessed off the alley.

Vacant and ready NOW!
TO GET STARTED:
1- GO to our company website at redroofrentals.com ,
2. CLICK on AM I APPROVABLE? in the toolbar and
3. REVIEW THE LIST of 9 approval criteria to see if your application might be
approvable BEFORE YOU SPEND $40 ON APPLYING

WANT TO GO AHEAD AND APPLY?
A. CLICK on AVAILABLE in the toolbar,
B. FIND THE HOME you are interested in and
C. CLICK on APPLY NOW on the far-right side where you can APPLY and PAY
the $40/adult application fee ONLINE with a credit card

Have questions? Want to schedule a viewing? Call (253) 222 - 3387.

We are Red Roof Rentals, LLC. Open Mon Fri, 10 AM - 5 PM

(RLNE2874491)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4230 N Gove St have any available units?
4230 N Gove St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 4230 N Gove St have?
Some of 4230 N Gove St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4230 N Gove St currently offering any rent specials?
4230 N Gove St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4230 N Gove St pet-friendly?
No, 4230 N Gove St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 4230 N Gove St offer parking?
Yes, 4230 N Gove St offers parking.
Does 4230 N Gove St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4230 N Gove St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4230 N Gove St have a pool?
No, 4230 N Gove St does not have a pool.
Does 4230 N Gove St have accessible units?
No, 4230 N Gove St does not have accessible units.
Does 4230 N Gove St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4230 N Gove St does not have units with dishwashers.
