417 E 84th St

Fully Remodeled 3 bed, 2 bath duplex Available NOW! Walk in closets, eat in dinning and SO much Storage! This is a MUST SEE! Owner pays water, sewer and Trash! Pictures do not do this home justice, request a viewing quick before it is gone. There is an additional one-time $157 admin processing fee. Non-Smokers. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application (45.00 fee per adult) Credit Minimum (600+) Criminal & Civil background checks reviewed CBC. Excellent rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID, and paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Call or Text Erin@ (253) 882-9032