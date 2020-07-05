405 So. 46th St

Amenities

This home is approximately 1000 sq. ft. The main floor has one bedroom, bathroom, living room and kitchen. Upstairs are two additional bedrooms. The utility room includes a washer and dryer. The home has a large deck and is located close to shopping and easy access to the highway. Off street parking with extra parking off the alley in the back. No Smoking and Small Pets Negotiable.

www.mcnallymanagement.com



405 S. 46th St

Tacoma, WA 98418



Rent: $1,455.00/ month

Deposit: $1,355.00

Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult

12 month lease available



Available December 1

Currently Occupied

Please call for Viewing

(253)858-7368

McNally Management



