All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 405 So. 46th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
405 So. 46th St
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

405 So. 46th St

405 South 46th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

405 South 46th Street, Tacoma, WA 98418
South End

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home in South Tacoma - Adorable 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home in South Tacoma
This home is approximately 1000 sq. ft. The main floor has one bedroom, bathroom, living room and kitchen. Upstairs are two additional bedrooms. The utility room includes a washer and dryer. The home has a large deck and is located close to shopping and easy access to the highway. Off street parking with extra parking off the alley in the back. No Smoking and Small Pets Negotiable.
www.mcnallymanagement.com

405 S. 46th St
Tacoma, WA 98418

Rent: $1,455.00/ month
Deposit: $1,355.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease available

Available December 1
Currently Occupied
Please call for Viewing
(253)858-7368
McNally Management

(RLNE4510978)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 So. 46th St have any available units?
405 So. 46th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 405 So. 46th St have?
Some of 405 So. 46th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 So. 46th St currently offering any rent specials?
405 So. 46th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 So. 46th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 405 So. 46th St is pet friendly.
Does 405 So. 46th St offer parking?
Yes, 405 So. 46th St offers parking.
Does 405 So. 46th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 405 So. 46th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 So. 46th St have a pool?
No, 405 So. 46th St does not have a pool.
Does 405 So. 46th St have accessible units?
No, 405 So. 46th St does not have accessible units.
Does 405 So. 46th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 405 So. 46th St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W
Tacoma, WA 98466
Sienna Park
10710 17th Ave S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Heatherstone Apartments
1809 105th St. Ct. S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Landmark Court
818 S 11th St
Tacoma, WA 98405
Coventry Court IV
908 76th Street Ct E
Tacoma, WA 98404
The Metropolitan
245 St Helens Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98402
Vue 25
2368 Yakima Ave
Tacoma, WA 98405
Apex Apartments
2424 S 41st St
Tacoma, WA 98409

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus