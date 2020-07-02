All apartments in Tacoma
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
4025 S 66th St
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

4025 S 66th St

4025 South 66th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4025 South 66th Street, Tacoma, WA 98409
South Tacoma

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gated Community - Two Bedroom w/ Bonus Room - Showings Saturday Morning October 19th, 9am to 10:30am. *GATED COMMUNITY* Newer Two Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom house with a full depth garage, enough for two cars and plenty of storage, fenced in patio off the back of the garage. Master bedroom with full bathroom and two closets and another bedroom and full bathroom upstairs. Bonus room separates the bedrooms. Gas fireplace and ceramic tile in the living room, bamboo floors in the kitchen and dining area. Fenced in area in the back Quiet community of Parkview located next to the STAR Center, Boys and Girls Club and the South End Recreation facility.

Move In Cost Are As Follows:
1795.00 Monthly Rent
1795.00 Refundable Security Deposit
47.00 App Fee per app over 18 yrs of age
Pet Deposit if Applicable - Pets to be determined on a Case by Case basis.

Applications available online and accepted on a first come first serve basis. Applicants are screened for a credit score of 640 or higher with minimal negative reporting positive rental history and a collective income of 3X the monthly rent.
Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report as defined by RCW 59.18.257.

Call or text Paul Hanken with NXNW Real Estate to establish a viewing. 206 557 0100.

(RLNE5218024)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4025 S 66th St have any available units?
4025 S 66th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 4025 S 66th St have?
Some of 4025 S 66th St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4025 S 66th St currently offering any rent specials?
4025 S 66th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4025 S 66th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4025 S 66th St is pet friendly.
Does 4025 S 66th St offer parking?
Yes, 4025 S 66th St offers parking.
Does 4025 S 66th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4025 S 66th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4025 S 66th St have a pool?
No, 4025 S 66th St does not have a pool.
Does 4025 S 66th St have accessible units?
No, 4025 S 66th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4025 S 66th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4025 S 66th St does not have units with dishwashers.

