4025 S 66th St

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gated Community - Two Bedroom w/ Bonus Room - Showings Saturday Morning October 19th, 9am to 10:30am. *GATED COMMUNITY* Newer Two Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom house with a full depth garage, enough for two cars and plenty of storage, fenced in patio off the back of the garage. Master bedroom with full bathroom and two closets and another bedroom and full bathroom upstairs. Bonus room separates the bedrooms. Gas fireplace and ceramic tile in the living room, bamboo floors in the kitchen and dining area. Fenced in area in the back Quiet community of Parkview located next to the STAR Center, Boys and Girls Club and the South End Recreation facility.



Move In Cost Are As Follows:

1795.00 Monthly Rent

1795.00 Refundable Security Deposit

47.00 App Fee per app over 18 yrs of age

Pet Deposit if Applicable - Pets to be determined on a Case by Case basis.



Applications available online and accepted on a first come first serve basis. Applicants are screened for a credit score of 640 or higher with minimal negative reporting positive rental history and a collective income of 3X the monthly rent.

Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report as defined by RCW 59.18.257.



Call or text Paul Hanken with NXNW Real Estate to establish a viewing. 206 557 0100.



(RLNE5218024)