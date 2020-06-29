4017 Pacific Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Darling, 2-bedroom, 1-bath duplex, with Garage! - Property Id: 46162



Darling 2 bedroom duplex has a shared yard and garage. Light and bright floor plan with large rooms and vintage charm. Close to JBLM, freeways, and shopping.

Abridged Tenant Screening Criteria:

Income Verification 3 times rent

Application $45 fee per adult

TransUnion credit check

Background check

No evictions

No criminal history

Applicant agrees to Tenant Screening Criteria by applying through TurboTenant

Complete Tenant Screening Criteria upon request

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/46162

