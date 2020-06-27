All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated July 24 2019 at 9:55 AM

3908 South 17th

3908 South 17th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3908 South 17th Street, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3908 South 17th Available 08/01/19 3 Bedroom 1.75 Bath Tacoma Home For Rent - This 3 Bedroom 1.75 Bathroom home features a large deck facing the back yard and covered porch providing additional outdoor space, and a spacious covered front porch. The home has a large kitchen providing ample cabinet space, a spacious living room and an inviting master suite with a private updated bathroom featuring a double vanity and a tiled walk in shower, washer and dryer hookups and a partially fenced yard.
Pets Negotiable. No Smoking Property.

www.mcnallymanagement.com

3908 South 17th Street
Tacoma, WA 98405

Rent: $1,795.00/month
Deposit: $1,695.00
Tenant Screening Fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease

Available August 1st
Currently Occupied
Call for appointment
McNally Management
(253)858-7368

(RLNE4089746)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3908 South 17th have any available units?
3908 South 17th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 3908 South 17th have?
Some of 3908 South 17th's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3908 South 17th currently offering any rent specials?
3908 South 17th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3908 South 17th pet-friendly?
Yes, 3908 South 17th is pet friendly.
Does 3908 South 17th offer parking?
No, 3908 South 17th does not offer parking.
Does 3908 South 17th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3908 South 17th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3908 South 17th have a pool?
No, 3908 South 17th does not have a pool.
Does 3908 South 17th have accessible units?
No, 3908 South 17th does not have accessible units.
Does 3908 South 17th have units with dishwashers?
No, 3908 South 17th does not have units with dishwashers.
