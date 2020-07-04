3833 North Winnifred Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

APPROVED APPLICATION - Updated rambler in Tacoma's North End - Welcome home to this well maintained, updated rambler. Open concept living room and dining room with lots of windows for natural light. Kitchen has been completely remodeled with stainless steel appliance, quartz counter tops, tile back splash and plenty of cabinets for storage. Den/office space with glass french doors. Three well sized bedrooms and an updated bathroom. Laminate hardwood floors in living areas with carpet in the bedrooms. Large, fully fenced backyard for your enjoyment. Enjoy Tacoma's north end. Close to Ruston Point, Point Defiance and Vashon Ferry.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5291562)