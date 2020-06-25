All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated May 16 2019 at 9:46 AM

3830 E T Street

3830 East T Street · No Longer Available
Location

3830 East T Street, Tacoma, WA 98404
Eastside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
COMMUTER DREAM HOME - 4 Bdrs/ 2.5 Baths of STYLIN' LIVIN'- 10 MINUTES to Sounder Train! - Rental Terms:
* Rent: $2,250.00
* Available: May 22nd, 2019
* Application Fee: $42.00
* Security Deposit: $2,250.00
* Admin Fee: $250.00
* Renters Insurance Required

This beautiful home is a DR Horton design in a beautiful neighborhood. The 4 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths will accommodate all your family needs. The floor plan is SUPERB and very family friendly. The modern kitchen opens onto an uncrowded living and dining area. The spacious bedrooms are upstairs and SURPRISE FEATURE - a beautiful office nook right off the staircase.

But - THERE IS SO MUCH MORE. This FABULOUS home has front yard maintenance all provided. Back yard is completely fenced - AND - features a heavily wooded GREEN BELT! This home truly has it all!

We are pet-friendly and allow 1 at 35 Lbs. max.

To start your application visit www.spinnakerpm.com and click on start my application. Once a holding fee equal to one month's rent and your application are in place we will take this home off the market.

You don't want to be the one who misses this home. Please call to schedule your tour today.

Spinnaker Property Management 253-830-5160
www. spinnakerpm.com

(RLNE4219774)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3830 E T Street have any available units?
3830 E T Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 3830 E T Street have?
Some of 3830 E T Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3830 E T Street currently offering any rent specials?
3830 E T Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3830 E T Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3830 E T Street is pet friendly.
Does 3830 E T Street offer parking?
Yes, 3830 E T Street offers parking.
Does 3830 E T Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3830 E T Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3830 E T Street have a pool?
No, 3830 E T Street does not have a pool.
Does 3830 E T Street have accessible units?
No, 3830 E T Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3830 E T Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3830 E T Street does not have units with dishwashers.
