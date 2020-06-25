3830 E T Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

COMMUTER DREAM HOME - 4 Bdrs/ 2.5 Baths of STYLIN' LIVIN'- 10 MINUTES to Sounder Train! - Rental Terms:

* Rent: $2,250.00

* Available: May 22nd, 2019

* Application Fee: $42.00

* Security Deposit: $2,250.00

* Admin Fee: $250.00

* Renters Insurance Required



This beautiful home is a DR Horton design in a beautiful neighborhood. The 4 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths will accommodate all your family needs. The floor plan is SUPERB and very family friendly. The modern kitchen opens onto an uncrowded living and dining area. The spacious bedrooms are upstairs and SURPRISE FEATURE - a beautiful office nook right off the staircase.



But - THERE IS SO MUCH MORE. This FABULOUS home has front yard maintenance all provided. Back yard is completely fenced - AND - features a heavily wooded GREEN BELT! This home truly has it all!



We are pet-friendly and allow 1 at 35 Lbs. max.



To start your application visit www.spinnakerpm.com and click on start my application. Once a holding fee equal to one month's rent and your application are in place we will take this home off the market.



You don't want to be the one who misses this home. Please call to schedule your tour today.



Spinnaker Property Management 253-830-5160

www. spinnakerpm.com



(RLNE4219774)