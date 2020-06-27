All apartments in Tacoma
3812 S Thompson
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:54 AM

3812 S Thompson

3812 South Thompson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3812 South Thompson Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98418
South End

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
"REFRESHED" 1918 Craftsman-style home *** close to downtown - Completely REFRESHED 100 year old 2 story family home.
Main Floor:
- LARGE "light & bright" living room
- Dining room
- Modern kitchen with granite tops, undermount sink, new plank flooring
- Small kitchen eating area
- 2 bedrooms (each with walk-in-closet)
- 1 full bathroom
Upstairs:
- 2 bedrooms
- Full bathroom
Basement (500 sq ft unfinished):
- Washer and dryer
- Tons of storage
New carpets and vinyl plank flooring thru-out.
Freshly painted *** spotlessly clean!
Small low-maintenance back yard *** grape vines! *** green house *** small garden areas !
Off-street parking in front of home *** (sorry... no garage)
VACANT and ready for you NOW!

TO GET STARTED:
1- GO to our company website at redroofrentals.com ,
2. CLICK on AM I APPROVABLE? in the toolbar and
3. REVIEW THE LIST of 9 approval criteria to see if your application might be
approvable BEFORE YOU SPEND $40 ON APPLYING

WANT TO GO AHEAD AND APPLY?
A. CLICK on AVAILABLE in the toolbar,
B. FIND THE HOME you are interested in and
C. CLICK on APPLY NOW on the far-right side where you can APPLY and PAY
the $40/adult application fee ONLINE with a credit card.
Have questions? Want to schedule a viewing? Call (253) 222 - 3387.
We are Red Roof Rentals, LLC. Open Mon Fri, 10 AM - 5 PM
and we thank you!

(RLNE5040249)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

