3812 S Thompson

in unit laundry granite counters parking walk in closets carpet

"REFRESHED" 1918 Craftsman-style home *** close to downtown - Completely REFRESHED 100 year old 2 story family home.

Main Floor:

- LARGE "light & bright" living room

- Dining room

- Modern kitchen with granite tops, undermount sink, new plank flooring

- Small kitchen eating area

- 2 bedrooms (each with walk-in-closet)

- 1 full bathroom

Upstairs:

- 2 bedrooms

- Full bathroom

Basement (500 sq ft unfinished):

- Washer and dryer

- Tons of storage

New carpets and vinyl plank flooring thru-out.

Freshly painted *** spotlessly clean!

Small low-maintenance back yard *** grape vines! *** green house *** small garden areas !

Off-street parking in front of home *** (sorry... no garage)

VACANT and ready for you NOW!



