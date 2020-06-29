All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated October 21 2019 at 5:15 PM

3718 South M Street

3718 South M Street · No Longer Available
Location

3718 South M Street, Tacoma, WA 98418
South End

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fire pit
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
For more information and/or instructions for applying for this home, please visit our website at www.doublez.net.Gorgeous remodeled 3 bedroom 1 3/4 bath Craftsman home!!!! Refinished hardwood floors, newer carpet, newer tile flooring!!!! Large family kitchen with marble counter tops and top of the line stainless steel appliances!!!! An absolute must see home!!! Master bedroom is located downstairs with a newly remodeled master 3/4 bath with double shower heads in the shower. Formal dining room plus breakfast bar. Wonderful Foyer with high ceiling. Detached oversized one car garage; alley entrance in addition to street parking out front. Fenced yard with a propane fire pit!!!! Easy I5 access.**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**Utilities:Electric: TPUWater: TPURefuse: TPUSewer: TPUCable TV: ComcastSchool District: TacomaHeat: EFA with ACPets: NegotiableSubject to:$250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee$250 Non-Refundable Pest Treatment Fee$200 Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee $150 Non-Refundable Admin FeeTOTAL MOVE IN $4050Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 10/8/19Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3718 South M Street have any available units?
3718 South M Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 3718 South M Street have?
Some of 3718 South M Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3718 South M Street currently offering any rent specials?
3718 South M Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3718 South M Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3718 South M Street is pet friendly.
Does 3718 South M Street offer parking?
Yes, 3718 South M Street offers parking.
Does 3718 South M Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3718 South M Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3718 South M Street have a pool?
No, 3718 South M Street does not have a pool.
Does 3718 South M Street have accessible units?
No, 3718 South M Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3718 South M Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3718 South M Street does not have units with dishwashers.
