3718 South M Street

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

For more information and/or instructions for applying for this home, please visit our website at www.doublez.net.Gorgeous remodeled 3 bedroom 1 3/4 bath Craftsman home!!!! Refinished hardwood floors, newer carpet, newer tile flooring!!!! Large family kitchen with marble counter tops and top of the line stainless steel appliances!!!! An absolute must see home!!! Master bedroom is located downstairs with a newly remodeled master 3/4 bath with double shower heads in the shower. Formal dining room plus breakfast bar. Wonderful Foyer with high ceiling. Detached oversized one car garage; alley entrance in addition to street parking out front. Fenced yard with a propane fire pit!!!! Easy I5 access.**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**Utilities:Electric: TPUWater: TPURefuse: TPUSewer: TPUCable TV: ComcastSchool District: TacomaHeat: EFA with ACPets: NegotiableSubject to:$250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee$250 Non-Refundable Pest Treatment Fee$200 Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee $150 Non-Refundable Admin FeeTOTAL MOVE IN $4050Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 10/8/19Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.