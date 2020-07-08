All apartments in Tacoma
3717 S "D" St

3717 South D Street · No Longer Available
Location

3717 South D Street, Tacoma, WA 98418
South End

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fire pit
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Big 2 story Family Home - Safe! - LOOKING FOR JUST THE RIGHT RENTER...
for neat old refreshed 1910 home
Main floor: - living room with hardwood floors (a bit worn but clean)
- WONDERFUL updated kitchen... with all appliances
- LIGHT & BRIGHT eating area... with door out to rear deck in private back yard
- full bath, 2 sinks, tile floors
- 2 bedrooms (average sized)
Upper floor:- landing area... for TV or play room
- 2 bedrooms (1 average & 1 small)
- full bath
Out back:- fenced private back yard - fire pit - little goldfish pond
- detached WORK SHOP / STORAGE BLDG
(16x16 workshop area, with power... PLUS 8x20 storage (former garage)

"SO WHY IS THE RENT SO LOW?"
The exterior condition - needs painting and also some repairs... but for the right person this is a REAL DEAL !
Come see for yourself!
(Sorry... no section 8 due to condition issues (exterior paint and etc.)
ATTENTION: Due to the challenges of COVID-19, we require that interested parties APPLY and their application get APPROVED BEFORE we will physically show the property to them.
DO YOU WANT TO GO AHEAD AND APPLY?
A. CLICK on AVAILABLE in the toolbar,
B. FIND THE HOME you are interested in and
C. CLICK on APPLY NOW on the far-right side where you can APPLY and PAY
the $50/adult application fee ONLINE with a credit card.
QUESTION : Well what if I spend the $50 fee and apply, my application gets approved, I go look at the property and I DONT LIKE IT then what?
Answer: If that happens we will REFUND the $50 fee you paid and you will be released from any obligation on the property.
Have questions? Call (253) 222 - 3387.

(RLNE5738591)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

