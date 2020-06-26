3626 S L St

Amenities

Excellent, well-maintained Craftsman home 2+ bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms 781 sqft downstairs with an additional 200 sqft finished half story upstairs (great for kids, office or storage) Open concept floor plan. Detached garage (600 square foot) great for workshop. New privacy fence, fully enclosed large landscaped yard with mature apple trees and veg garden. Large 10-foot gate in backyard with area for parking a boat or small RV. Large deck for entertaining and grilling. Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher, Microwave, Electric Range, Refrigerator, Lawnmower. Home is located in the newly rejuvenated Lincoln/International District 5 min walk to the grocery store. Minutes walk to many restaurants. Easy driving for commuters/train riders to Seattle, 2 minutes to I-5. Tacoma is a school choice district, live anywhere, have your kids go to the top schools. Safe neighborhood. Available June 1. Pets OK with pet deposit.

