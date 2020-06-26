All apartments in Tacoma
Tacoma, WA
3626 S L St
Last updated May 16 2019 at 9:46 AM

3626 S L St

3626 S L St · No Longer Available
Tacoma
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Location

3626 S L St, Tacoma, WA 98418
South End

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 06/01/19 Beautiful Craftsman - Property Id: 122220

Excellent, well-maintained Craftsman home 2+ bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms 781 sqft downstairs with an additional 200 sqft finished half story upstairs (great for kids, office or storage) Open concept floor plan. Detached garage (600 square foot) great for workshop. New privacy fence, fully enclosed large landscaped yard with mature apple trees and veg garden. Large 10-foot gate in backyard with area for parking a boat or small RV. Large deck for entertaining and grilling. Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher, Microwave, Electric Range, Refrigerator, Lawnmower. Home is located in the newly rejuvenated Lincoln/International District 5 min walk to the grocery store. Minutes walk to many restaurants. Easy driving for commuters/train riders to Seattle, 2 minutes to I-5. Tacoma is a school choice district, live anywhere, have your kids go to the top schools. Safe neighborhood. Available June 1. Pets OK with pet deposit.
Contact Josh for more information. 253-304-3747 josh.a.clearman@gmail.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/122220
Property Id 122220

(RLNE4889080)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3626 S L St have any available units?
3626 S L St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 3626 S L St have?
Some of 3626 S L St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3626 S L St currently offering any rent specials?
3626 S L St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3626 S L St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3626 S L St is pet friendly.
Does 3626 S L St offer parking?
Yes, 3626 S L St offers parking.
Does 3626 S L St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3626 S L St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3626 S L St have a pool?
No, 3626 S L St does not have a pool.
Does 3626 S L St have accessible units?
No, 3626 S L St does not have accessible units.
Does 3626 S L St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3626 S L St has units with dishwashers.
