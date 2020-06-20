Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Darling Bungalow - Avail. Now

3609 N. Cheyenne St., Tacoma

Darling bungalow featuring 2br/1ba in the heart of North Tacoma. This well-maintained home has been fully updated. It features a wonderful deck for entertaining, new carpet/interior paint, WD, Fireplace, detached garage on a quiet street. Just minutes from waterfront parks and restaurants, the Point Defiance Park, the University of Puget Sound, and more. $1525 refundable security deposit, $40 app fee p/p, pets are conditional w/ extra deposit and pet rent. Tenants responsible for utilities.



After submitting an application (application will not be processed until an in-person viewing has been conducted), an in-person appointment may be set up with an agent of Elita Living Real Estate LLC .

Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at www.elitaliving.com Under Listings/Rental Application

*The cost of applications will be deducted from the final amount owed for R.S.D. Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report, as defined by RCW 59.18.257.



(RLNE3435001)