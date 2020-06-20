All apartments in Tacoma
3609 N Cheyenne St.

3609 North Cheyenne Street · (808) 589-6122 ext. 1
Location

3609 North Cheyenne Street, Tacoma, WA 98407
North End

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3609 N Cheyenne St. · Avail. now

$1,525

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 752 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Darling Bungalow - Avail. Now
3609 N. Cheyenne St., Tacoma
Darling bungalow featuring 2br/1ba in the heart of North Tacoma. This well-maintained home has been fully updated. It features a wonderful deck for entertaining, new carpet/interior paint, WD, Fireplace, detached garage on a quiet street. Just minutes from waterfront parks and restaurants, the Point Defiance Park, the University of Puget Sound, and more. $1525 refundable security deposit, $40 app fee p/p, pets are conditional w/ extra deposit and pet rent. Tenants responsible for utilities.

After submitting an application (application will not be processed until an in-person viewing has been conducted), an in-person appointment may be set up with an agent of Elita Living Real Estate LLC .
Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at www.elitaliving.com Under Listings/Rental Application
*The cost of applications will be deducted from the final amount owed for R.S.D. Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report, as defined by RCW 59.18.257.

(RLNE3435001)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3609 N Cheyenne St. have any available units?
3609 N Cheyenne St. has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 3609 N Cheyenne St. have?
Some of 3609 N Cheyenne St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3609 N Cheyenne St. currently offering any rent specials?
3609 N Cheyenne St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3609 N Cheyenne St. pet-friendly?
No, 3609 N Cheyenne St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 3609 N Cheyenne St. offer parking?
Yes, 3609 N Cheyenne St. does offer parking.
Does 3609 N Cheyenne St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3609 N Cheyenne St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3609 N Cheyenne St. have a pool?
No, 3609 N Cheyenne St. does not have a pool.
Does 3609 N Cheyenne St. have accessible units?
No, 3609 N Cheyenne St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3609 N Cheyenne St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3609 N Cheyenne St. does not have units with dishwashers.
