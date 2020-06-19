All apartments in Tacoma
3606 Larchmont Ave NE

3606 Larchmont Avenue Northeast · (253) 261-7154
Location

3606 Larchmont Avenue Northeast, Tacoma, WA 98422
Northeast Tacoma

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3606 Larchmont Ave NE · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2566 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
3606 Larchmont Ave NE Available 06/01/20 NE Tacoma 2500 s/f plus home with wrap around deck. Available June 1st. - Welcome home to this great home located in North shore Country Club Estate in NE Tacoma, the property is close to the Norpoint recreation center, restaurants & shopping, the Browns pt park is just a few miles away. Come on inside - 2500 plus s/f of living space. Formal entry foyer, formal living and dining room, recreation room off of Large kitchen with breakfast nook, this opens up to the covered wrap around deck area, the second floor offers a nice master bedroom with walk in closet and full 5 piece bathroom, two more ample sized bedrooms and a large main bathroom off the hallway. Laundry with washer and dryer on the main floor. two car garage with remote. Mature landscaping with a sprinkler system. Community sidewalks. This home is available June 1st. For a private tour please call Dawnette 253-261-7154, Misty at 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591.

Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; Pets on a Case by Case basis with an additional deposit. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at www.wpmsouth.com.

Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Dawnette 253-261-7154, Misty at 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591.

Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager
Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group
13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031
Office Phone: 253-638-9811
Leasing Cell (Misty) 206-841-8527
Leasing Cell (Reilly) 253-590-9591
dawnettefletcher@windermere.com
www.wpmsouth.com
http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/

(RLNE2359298)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

