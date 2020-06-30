3572 Fawcett Ave

Amenities

3 bdrm, 1 bath, fresh paint $1550 discounted rent - 2 story Victorian home with dining area in kitchen and a formal dinning room. Fresh paint throughout. One bedroom and full bathroom downstairs two bedrooms upstairs. Laundry porch with hookups Large lot and large mostly fenced back yard. On street or alley parking, Small pets considered with an additional $500 deposit and $25 per month pet rent per approved pet

The base rent of $1650 will be discounted to $1550 if ALL monies due are paid in full by the 1st of each month, $1600 deposit. Call Sandco Properties, Inc at 253-475-4557 for more info or to schedule a time to see this home., Applications and rental requirements can be found on our website at www.SandcoProperties.com by clicking on For Rent



Please note the WOOD storage shed in the back yard does not go with the home home, it can remain for an additional $99 per month rent.



Nearby Schools:

Elementary: Whitman @ 1130 S 29th

Middle School: Stewart @ 5010 Pacific

High School: Lincoln Magnet @ 701 S 37



**Rent additional storage space for $99 per month!! If you need more storage, we have 8 ft wide X 8 ft tall X 12 ft long storage sheds with a 6 ft roll up door that can be delivered to THIS rental for an additional $99 per month. Why drive to a storage locker when it can be as convenient as your back yard!! Ask Sandco at 253-475-4557 or email info@SandcoProperties.com for details



Does City of Tacoma Rental Housing Code (TMC 1.95) apply: Yes

1: Our Rental Criteria can be found at http://www.sandcoproperties.com/rental-criteria/ ... 2: City of Tacoma Website: https://www.cityoftacoma.org/cms/one.aspx?pageId=163295 ... 3: Local code enforcement action relating to the property = No ... 4: Findings or settlements related to housing discrimination against the landlord in pursuant to TMC 1.29 = No ... 5: Website address to the Washington Secretary of State for the purposes of registering tovote or changing address if already register to vote - https://www.sos.wa.gov/elections/register.aspx



