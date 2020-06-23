Amenities

NE Tacoma - 2 Story Home Available Now! - Located at 3524 Inverness Dr NE in Tacoma, this lovely 2 story home is now available! Features include 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a parquet entry, living room with vaulted ceiling, separate dining room, large family room with brick fireplace, pantry off kitchen, newer countertops, all appliances including a full size washer and dryer, gas heat, gas hot water, two car garage and plenty of storage! Close to Northshore Golf Course, Browns Point and Dash Point. Easy access to downtown Tacoma! No pets please! Rent is $1895/month. Security deposit of $1895 also required. Call Agilon Properties LLC at 1-866-424-4566 to schedule an appointment to view!



