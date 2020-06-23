All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated March 29 2019 at 10:35 AM

3524 Inverness Dr NE

3524 Inverness Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3524 Inverness Drive Northeast, Tacoma, WA 98422
Northeast Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
garage
NE Tacoma - 2 Story Home Available Now! - Located at 3524 Inverness Dr NE in Tacoma, this lovely 2 story home is now available! Features include 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a parquet entry, living room with vaulted ceiling, separate dining room, large family room with brick fireplace, pantry off kitchen, newer countertops, all appliances including a full size washer and dryer, gas heat, gas hot water, two car garage and plenty of storage! Close to Northshore Golf Course, Browns Point and Dash Point. Easy access to downtown Tacoma! No pets please! Rent is $1895/month. Security deposit of $1895 also required. Call Agilon Properties LLC at 1-866-424-4566 to schedule an appointment to view!

(RLNE4503089)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3524 Inverness Dr NE have any available units?
3524 Inverness Dr NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 3524 Inverness Dr NE currently offering any rent specials?
3524 Inverness Dr NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3524 Inverness Dr NE pet-friendly?
No, 3524 Inverness Dr NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 3524 Inverness Dr NE offer parking?
Yes, 3524 Inverness Dr NE offers parking.
Does 3524 Inverness Dr NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3524 Inverness Dr NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3524 Inverness Dr NE have a pool?
No, 3524 Inverness Dr NE does not have a pool.
Does 3524 Inverness Dr NE have accessible units?
No, 3524 Inverness Dr NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3524 Inverness Dr NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3524 Inverness Dr NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3524 Inverness Dr NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3524 Inverness Dr NE does not have units with air conditioning.
