Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
3523 S Wilkeson St
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:03 PM

3523 S Wilkeson St

3523 South Wilkeson Street · No Longer Available
Location

3523 South Wilkeson Street, Tacoma, WA 98418
South End

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gardener's Paradise! - Offered By:
Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160

Rental Terms:
Rent: $1,800.00
Available: Now
Application Fee: $42.00
Security Deposit: $1,800.00
Tenant Responsible for all Utilites
Admin Fee: $250.00
Renters Insurance Required

Description:
Welcome home to this hidden gem of an urban gardener's paradise! The home sits on just shy of 1/3 acre fully fenced lot with a variety of fruit trees, multiple raised garden beds, and beautiful flowers surrounding the property. The charm of this 1925 house comes alive the moment you walk in the front door and are greeted with a large mudroom. Continue through the foyer to the living room with a wood-burning fireplace or venture through the dining room to the beautiful kitchen with customized features down to the unique cupboard handles. New flooring throughout the home along with updated appliances and a heat pump capable of heating and cooling. All 3 bedrooms are upstairs with new carpeting throughout and built-in drawers and cabinets. Downstairs is an oversized basement with workbenches and a full-sized washer and dryer and massive storage space.

Our pet policy allows for one pet up to 55 pounds.

To start your application visit www.spinnakerpm.com and click on start my application. Once a holding fee, equal to one months rent, is in place we will take this home off the market. Please call to schedule your tour today.

You dont want to be the one who misses this home. Please call to schedule your tour today.

Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160
www.spinnakerpm.com

(RLNE5536415)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3523 S Wilkeson St have any available units?
3523 S Wilkeson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 3523 S Wilkeson St have?
Some of 3523 S Wilkeson St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3523 S Wilkeson St currently offering any rent specials?
3523 S Wilkeson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3523 S Wilkeson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3523 S Wilkeson St is pet friendly.
Does 3523 S Wilkeson St offer parking?
No, 3523 S Wilkeson St does not offer parking.
Does 3523 S Wilkeson St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3523 S Wilkeson St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3523 S Wilkeson St have a pool?
No, 3523 S Wilkeson St does not have a pool.
Does 3523 S Wilkeson St have accessible units?
No, 3523 S Wilkeson St does not have accessible units.
Does 3523 S Wilkeson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3523 S Wilkeson St does not have units with dishwashers.

