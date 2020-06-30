3523 S Wilkeson St

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated fireplace carpet

Gardener's Paradise! - Offered By:

Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160



Rental Terms:

Rent: $1,800.00

Available: Now

Application Fee: $42.00

Security Deposit: $1,800.00

Tenant Responsible for all Utilites

Admin Fee: $250.00

Renters Insurance Required



Description:

Welcome home to this hidden gem of an urban gardener's paradise! The home sits on just shy of 1/3 acre fully fenced lot with a variety of fruit trees, multiple raised garden beds, and beautiful flowers surrounding the property. The charm of this 1925 house comes alive the moment you walk in the front door and are greeted with a large mudroom. Continue through the foyer to the living room with a wood-burning fireplace or venture through the dining room to the beautiful kitchen with customized features down to the unique cupboard handles. New flooring throughout the home along with updated appliances and a heat pump capable of heating and cooling. All 3 bedrooms are upstairs with new carpeting throughout and built-in drawers and cabinets. Downstairs is an oversized basement with workbenches and a full-sized washer and dryer and massive storage space.



Our pet policy allows for one pet up to 55 pounds.



To start your application visit www.spinnakerpm.com and click on start my application. Once a holding fee, equal to one months rent, is in place we will take this home off the market. You dont want to be the one who misses this home. Please call to schedule your tour today.



