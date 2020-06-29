3311 S Sheridan Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 bdrm, 1 bath, over sized garage, $1595 discounted rent - Just your average 3 bedroom, 1 bath. 1168 sq ft rambler built in 1958, with NEW Paint and carpet throughout, dining area off kitchen with door to back patio that has additional attached storage and mostly fenced back yard. Attached 720 sq ft garage, Home is somewhat dated with the dark paneling and older appliances & fixtures Ok its REALLY dated, but if you need space and enjoy a semi private setting with a large garage and parking for your toys, this may be the one for you! Located on quiet dead end street - go to 33rd and Cushman, take a right onto the dead end gravel road, it is the 2nd home on the left. $1695 base rent will be discounted to $1595 if ALL monies due are paid in full by midnight on the first of each month. $1695 Security Deposit. Small adult pets (under 30 lbs) considered with a $500 additional deposit and $25 per month pet rent per approved pet.



Call Sandco Properties, Inc at 253-475-4557 for more info or to schedule a time to see this home., Applications and rental requirements can be found on our website at www.SandcoProperties.com by clicking on For Rent



Nearby Schools:

Elementary: Whitman @ 1130 S 29th

Middle School: Stewart @ 5010 Pacific

High School: Lincoln Magnet @ 701 S 37



Does City of Tacoma Rental Housing Code (TMC 1.95) apply: Yes

1: Our Rental Criteria can be found at http://www.sandcoproperties.com/rental-criteria/ ... 2: City of Tacoma Website: https://www.cityoftacoma.org/cms/one.aspx?pageId=163295 ... 3: Local code enforcement action relating to the property = No ... 4: Findings or settlements related to housing discrimination against the landlord in pursuant to TMC 1.29 = No ... 5: Website address to the Washington Secretary of State for the purposes of registering tovote or changing address if already register to vote - https://www.sos.wa.gov/elections/register.aspx

.

Video Tour (several years old) at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KlIBdr0MjM8



(RLNE5536925)