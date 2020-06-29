All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 3311 S Sheridan Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
3311 S Sheridan Ave
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:30 PM

3311 S Sheridan Ave

3311 South Sheridan Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3311 South Sheridan Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98418
South End

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 bdrm, 1 bath, over sized garage, $1595 discounted rent - Just your average 3 bedroom, 1 bath. 1168 sq ft rambler built in 1958, with NEW Paint and carpet throughout, dining area off kitchen with door to back patio that has additional attached storage and mostly fenced back yard. Attached 720 sq ft garage, Home is somewhat dated with the dark paneling and older appliances & fixtures Ok its REALLY dated, but if you need space and enjoy a semi private setting with a large garage and parking for your toys, this may be the one for you! Located on quiet dead end street - go to 33rd and Cushman, take a right onto the dead end gravel road, it is the 2nd home on the left. $1695 base rent will be discounted to $1595 if ALL monies due are paid in full by midnight on the first of each month. $1695 Security Deposit. Small adult pets (under 30 lbs) considered with a $500 additional deposit and $25 per month pet rent per approved pet.

Call Sandco Properties, Inc at 253-475-4557 for more info or to schedule a time to see this home., Applications and rental requirements can be found on our website at www.SandcoProperties.com by clicking on For Rent

Nearby Schools:
Elementary: Whitman @ 1130 S 29th
Middle School: Stewart @ 5010 Pacific
High School: Lincoln Magnet @ 701 S 37

Does City of Tacoma Rental Housing Code (TMC 1.95) apply: Yes
1: Our Rental Criteria can be found at http://www.sandcoproperties.com/rental-criteria/ ... 2: City of Tacoma Website: https://www.cityoftacoma.org/cms/one.aspx?pageId=163295 ... 3: Local code enforcement action relating to the property = No ... 4: Findings or settlements related to housing discrimination against the landlord in pursuant to TMC 1.29 = No ... 5: Website address to the Washington Secretary of State for the purposes of registering tovote or changing address if already register to vote - https://www.sos.wa.gov/elections/register.aspx
.
Video Tour (several years old) at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KlIBdr0MjM8

(RLNE5536925)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3311 S Sheridan Ave have any available units?
3311 S Sheridan Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 3311 S Sheridan Ave have?
Some of 3311 S Sheridan Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3311 S Sheridan Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3311 S Sheridan Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3311 S Sheridan Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3311 S Sheridan Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3311 S Sheridan Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3311 S Sheridan Ave offers parking.
Does 3311 S Sheridan Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3311 S Sheridan Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3311 S Sheridan Ave have a pool?
No, 3311 S Sheridan Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3311 S Sheridan Ave have accessible units?
No, 3311 S Sheridan Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3311 S Sheridan Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3311 S Sheridan Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Altitude 104
2201 104th St S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Landmark Court
818 S 11th St
Tacoma, WA 98405
Coventry Court IV
908 76th Street Ct E
Tacoma, WA 98404
The Fairways
4901 Fairwood Blvd NE
Tacoma, WA 98422
The Orion Apartment Homes
29 St Helens Ave
Tacoma, WA 98402
Valley Vista
6830 Tacoma Mall Blvd
Tacoma, WA 98409
Uptown 7
2910 North 7th Street
Tacoma, WA 98406
Pine Street Townhomes
2911 S 45th St
Tacoma, WA 98409

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus