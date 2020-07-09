Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage

3310 S Madison St Available 06/11/20 Tacoma Craftsman with 3 beds 2.5 baths and large detached garage! - Nice 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home features bedroom on the main level and 2 additional bedrooms upstairs. Great room concept with updates through out! Laundry off of kitchen, Long driveway, and 2 car detached garage! Cover patio, fenced front yard, and good size deck out back for entertaining! Pet may be considered on case by case basis.



Rental Requirements

Minimum Credit Score 600 (All Adults)

Minimum Monthly Income $5550

Verifiable Rental History 3 years

1 year lease minimum



#877



Jason@havenrent.com



(RLNE4392756)