3016 Narrows Dr, #117

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator gym parking pool guest parking hot tub sauna

Luxury North-End 1Bd/1Bath Condo with Fabulous Views! - This gorgeous 1BD/1Bath ground fl. condo has so much to offer in addition to the amazing views of Puget Sound & the Olympic Mountains!! Luxury details can be found throughout the open concept home; beautiful hardwood & high-end design pattern travertine tile flooring, heated floors in bedroom & bathroom, granite counters, interior & exterior remote-control UV shades, upward/downward lighting in the living/dining room areas, high ceilings, double crown molding, gas fireplace, and full size washer & dryer. As you enter Gold Creek condos you are surrounded by unbelievable peaceful beauty! As part of the HOA you have 24/7 Security, full access to the Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Sauna/Hot Tub and outdoor swimming pool. This pet friendly home (no dogs 75+ lbs) is minutes from Hwy16, close to I-5 & 18 miles from JBLM. It includes assigned parking & guest parking. (DISCLAIMER: All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.)



IMPORTANT THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW:

No Smoking (if you smoke please dont apply)

$45 N/R Application Fee per applicant 18+

Review Keyrenter Tacoma's Application Criteria prior to applying; https://keyrentertacoma.com/requirements-and-leasing/

Application processing time is 1-3 business days

Renters/Limited Liability Insurance required

Deposit: $2200 ($450 N/R Cleaning)

$35 monthly pet fee + $250 N/R deposit per pet

All pets & animals MUST be registered on https://keyrentertacoma.com/pets/



