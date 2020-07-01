All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 3016 Narrows Dr, #117.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
3016 Narrows Dr, #117
Last updated January 24 2020 at 12:20 PM

3016 Narrows Dr, #117

3016 Narrows Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
West End
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3016 Narrows Drive, Tacoma, WA 98407
West End

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
sauna
Luxury North-End 1Bd/1Bath Condo with Fabulous Views! - This gorgeous 1BD/1Bath ground fl. condo has so much to offer in addition to the amazing views of Puget Sound & the Olympic Mountains!! Luxury details can be found throughout the open concept home; beautiful hardwood & high-end design pattern travertine tile flooring, heated floors in bedroom & bathroom, granite counters, interior & exterior remote-control UV shades, upward/downward lighting in the living/dining room areas, high ceilings, double crown molding, gas fireplace, and full size washer & dryer. As you enter Gold Creek condos you are surrounded by unbelievable peaceful beauty! As part of the HOA you have 24/7 Security, full access to the Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Sauna/Hot Tub and outdoor swimming pool. This pet friendly home (no dogs 75+ lbs) is minutes from Hwy16, close to I-5 & 18 miles from JBLM. It includes assigned parking & guest parking. (DISCLAIMER: All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.)

IMPORTANT THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW:
No Smoking (if you smoke please dont apply)
$45 N/R Application Fee per applicant 18+
Review Keyrenter Tacoma's Application Criteria prior to applying; https://keyrentertacoma.com/requirements-and-leasing/
Application processing time is 1-3 business days
Renters/Limited Liability Insurance required
Deposit: $2200 ($450 N/R Cleaning)
$35 monthly pet fee + $250 N/R deposit per pet
All pets & animals MUST be registered on https://keyrentertacoma.com/pets/

(RLNE5446222)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3016 Narrows Dr, #117 have any available units?
3016 Narrows Dr, #117 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 3016 Narrows Dr, #117 have?
Some of 3016 Narrows Dr, #117's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3016 Narrows Dr, #117 currently offering any rent specials?
3016 Narrows Dr, #117 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3016 Narrows Dr, #117 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3016 Narrows Dr, #117 is pet friendly.
Does 3016 Narrows Dr, #117 offer parking?
Yes, 3016 Narrows Dr, #117 offers parking.
Does 3016 Narrows Dr, #117 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3016 Narrows Dr, #117 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3016 Narrows Dr, #117 have a pool?
Yes, 3016 Narrows Dr, #117 has a pool.
Does 3016 Narrows Dr, #117 have accessible units?
No, 3016 Narrows Dr, #117 does not have accessible units.
Does 3016 Narrows Dr, #117 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3016 Narrows Dr, #117 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W
Tacoma, WA 98466
Sienna Park
10710 17th Ave S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Lakeside Landing
1414 S Mildred St
Tacoma, WA 98465
Heatherstone Apartments
1809 105th St. Ct. S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Coventry Court IV
908 76th Street Ct E
Tacoma, WA 98404
The Fairways
4901 Fairwood Blvd NE
Tacoma, WA 98422
Vue 25
2368 Yakima Ave
Tacoma, WA 98405
The Pacifica
4275 S Pine St
Tacoma, WA 98409

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus