Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
3007 S 12th St
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:55 AM

3007 S 12th St

3007 South 12th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3007 South 12th Street, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pet friendly
3007 S 12th St Available 09/01/19 3007 S 12th St Tacoma, WA 98405 - Spacious. Two of the three bedrooms upstairs can fit a king size bed easily with room to spare. One small bedroom/den downstairs. Nice, newer Laminate wood flooring on main floor in excellent condition. House is centrally located. Not far from University of Puget Sound. Clean. Have to view for yourself. No Cats allowed. 1 dog limit. Dogs limited by breed, age and weight. To request a showing you must complete and submit the short form located at: https://form.jotform.com/63210905546149

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3642508)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3007 S 12th St have any available units?
3007 S 12th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 3007 S 12th St currently offering any rent specials?
3007 S 12th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3007 S 12th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3007 S 12th St is pet friendly.
Does 3007 S 12th St offer parking?
No, 3007 S 12th St does not offer parking.
Does 3007 S 12th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3007 S 12th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3007 S 12th St have a pool?
No, 3007 S 12th St does not have a pool.
Does 3007 S 12th St have accessible units?
No, 3007 S 12th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3007 S 12th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3007 S 12th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3007 S 12th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3007 S 12th St does not have units with air conditioning.
