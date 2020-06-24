All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 2908 Vista View Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
2908 Vista View Dr
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:55 AM

2908 Vista View Dr

2908 Vista View Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
West End
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2908 Vista View Dr, Tacoma, WA 98406
West End

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Views, views and more views - Offered By:
Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160

Rental Terms:
Rent: $5,500.00
Available: Now
Application Fee: $42.00
Security Deposit: $5,500.00
Admin Fee: $250.00
Renters Insurance Required

This home is amazing! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom 3,600 sqft home is anyone's dream home with excellent privacy and 180 degree view from the mouth of Gig Harbor to Narrows Bridge. Updates include fully remodeled kitchen & baths, hardwood floors refinished in 2018, new gas furnace+A/C. Step out to the large partially covered masonry patio, freshly landscaped yard & enjoy the view from the swim spa or underneath the 16x12 retractable awning.

Our pet policy allows for 1 dog 30 lbs or less. This home is available for rent until June 30, 2019.

To start your application visit www.spinnakerpm.com and click on start my application. Once a holding fee equal to one months rent is in place we will stop all showings and remove the listing.

You dont want to be the one who misses this home. Please call to schedule your tour today.

Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160
www.spinnakerpm.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4548955)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2908 Vista View Dr have any available units?
2908 Vista View Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 2908 Vista View Dr have?
Some of 2908 Vista View Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2908 Vista View Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2908 Vista View Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2908 Vista View Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2908 Vista View Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2908 Vista View Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2908 Vista View Dr offers parking.
Does 2908 Vista View Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2908 Vista View Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2908 Vista View Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2908 Vista View Dr has a pool.
Does 2908 Vista View Dr have accessible units?
No, 2908 Vista View Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2908 Vista View Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2908 Vista View Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northpoint Apartments
3815 N. Pearl Street
Tacoma, WA 98407
Altitude 104
2201 104th St S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Heatherstone Apartments
1809 105th St. Ct. S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Avery on Pearl
1202 N Pearl St
Tacoma, WA 98406
The Fairways
4901 Fairwood Blvd NE
Tacoma, WA 98422
Albers Mill Lofts
1821 Dock St
Tacoma, WA 98402
Aravia
2300 Brookdale Rd E
Tacoma, WA 98445
Uptown 7
2910 North 7th Street
Tacoma, WA 98406

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus