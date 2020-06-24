2908 Vista View Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system parking pool garage hot tub pet friendly

Rental Terms:

Rent: $5,500.00

Available: Now

Application Fee: $42.00

Security Deposit: $5,500.00

Admin Fee: $250.00

Renters Insurance Required



This home is amazing! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom 3,600 sqft home is anyone's dream home with excellent privacy and 180 degree view from the mouth of Gig Harbor to Narrows Bridge. Updates include fully remodeled kitchen & baths, hardwood floors refinished in 2018, new gas furnace+A/C. Step out to the large partially covered masonry patio, freshly landscaped yard & enjoy the view from the swim spa or underneath the 16x12 retractable awning.



Our pet policy allows for 1 dog 30 lbs or less. This home is available for rent until June 30, 2019.



No Cats Allowed



