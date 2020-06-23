2715 South 13th Street

Amenities
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex in Tacoma. This unit has a nice large Family Kitchen!! Spacious Rooms and bathrooms!! Front and Back porches!! Shared Fenced Back yard!!! Lawn-care is provided!! Minutes from Hwy 16!!! Close to 6th Ave business district and bus lines!!!!
***NO SMOKING Anywhere on Premises!!!***
**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**
Utilities:
Electric: TPU
W/S/G $120 in addition to rent
School District: Tacoma
Pets Negotiable
Subject to:
$250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee
$250 Non-Refundable pet Pest Treatment Fee
$250 Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee
$150 Non-Refundable Admin Fee
TOTAL MOVE IN $2970
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 1/15/20
