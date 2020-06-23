All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated January 23 2020 at 10:19 PM

2715 South 13th Street

2715 South 13th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2715 South 13th Street, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
For more information and/or instructions for applying for this home, please visit our website at www.doublez.net.

Beautiful 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex in Tacoma. This unit has a nice large Family Kitchen!! Spacious Rooms and bathrooms!! Front and Back porches!! Shared Fenced Back yard!!! Lawn-care is provided!! Minutes from Hwy 16!!! Close to 6th Ave business district and bus lines!!!!

***NO SMOKING Anywhere on Premises!!!***

**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**

Utilities:
Electric: TPU
W/S/G $120 in addition to rent
School District: Tacoma

Pets Negotiable
Subject to:
$250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee
$250 Non-Refundable pet Pest Treatment Fee

$250 Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee
$150 Non-Refundable Admin Fee

TOTAL MOVE IN $2970

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 1/15/20
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2715 South 13th Street have any available units?
2715 South 13th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 2715 South 13th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2715 South 13th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2715 South 13th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2715 South 13th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2715 South 13th Street offer parking?
No, 2715 South 13th Street does not offer parking.
Does 2715 South 13th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2715 South 13th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2715 South 13th Street have a pool?
No, 2715 South 13th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2715 South 13th Street have accessible units?
No, 2715 South 13th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2715 South 13th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2715 South 13th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2715 South 13th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2715 South 13th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
