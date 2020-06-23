2715 South 13th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

For more information and/or instructions for applying for this home, please visit our website at www.doublez.net.



Beautiful 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex in Tacoma. This unit has a nice large Family Kitchen!! Spacious Rooms and bathrooms!! Front and Back porches!! Shared Fenced Back yard!!! Lawn-care is provided!! Minutes from Hwy 16!!! Close to 6th Ave business district and bus lines!!!!



***NO SMOKING Anywhere on Premises!!!***



**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**



Utilities:

Electric: TPU

W/S/G $120 in addition to rent

School District: Tacoma



Pets Negotiable

Subject to:

$250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee

$250 Non-Refundable pet Pest Treatment Fee



$250 Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee

$150 Non-Refundable Admin Fee



TOTAL MOVE IN $2970



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 1/15/20

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.