Tacoma, WA
2510 S Ainsworth
Last updated September 23 2019 at 4:41 PM

2510 S Ainsworth

2510 South Ainsworth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2510 South Ainsworth Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home to this wonderful 4 bedroom, 2 bath rambler! Complete with 1,187 sqft of living space, fenced yard, and covered patio! Nestled in a great spot, minutes from local freeways for quick commuting and travel, easy distance to Downtown Tacoma with all of its shopping, dining and entertainment! Call or email our leasing team to schedule your showing today! Step inside this charming home and into the living room, notice the neutral tones for easy decorating in any style. The fantastic kitchen features tons warm wood cabinets for extra storage, window for added natural light and tile flooring. The connected dining room also comes with tile flooring and slider door for access to the outside. The laundry room is all ready to go with washer & dryer included! Down a short hall are the 3 adorable bedrooms with shared hall bath. The master boasts an en suite bath for added convenience. The large, fenced backyard comes with a covered patio on an oversized cement pad, great for entertaining and BBQ's! Pets negotiable with approval and fee. First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2510 S Ainsworth have any available units?
2510 S Ainsworth doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 2510 S Ainsworth have?
Some of 2510 S Ainsworth's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2510 S Ainsworth currently offering any rent specials?
2510 S Ainsworth is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2510 S Ainsworth pet-friendly?
Yes, 2510 S Ainsworth is pet friendly.
Does 2510 S Ainsworth offer parking?
No, 2510 S Ainsworth does not offer parking.
Does 2510 S Ainsworth have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2510 S Ainsworth offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2510 S Ainsworth have a pool?
No, 2510 S Ainsworth does not have a pool.
Does 2510 S Ainsworth have accessible units?
No, 2510 S Ainsworth does not have accessible units.
Does 2510 S Ainsworth have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2510 S Ainsworth has units with dishwashers.
