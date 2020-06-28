2510 S Ainsworth

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome home to this wonderful 4 bedroom, 2 bath rambler! Complete with 1,187 sqft of living space, fenced yard, and covered patio! Nestled in a great spot, minutes from local freeways for quick commuting and travel, easy distance to Downtown Tacoma with all of its shopping, dining and entertainment! Call or email our leasing team to schedule your showing today! Step inside this charming home and into the living room, notice the neutral tones for easy decorating in any style. The fantastic kitchen features tons warm wood cabinets for extra storage, window for added natural light and tile flooring. The connected dining room also comes with tile flooring and slider door for access to the outside. The laundry room is all ready to go with washer & dryer included! Down a short hall are the 3 adorable bedrooms with shared hall bath. The master boasts an en suite bath for added convenience. The large, fenced backyard comes with a covered patio on an oversized cement pad, great for entertaining and BBQ's! Pets negotiable with approval and fee. First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in.