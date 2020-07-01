All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated October 15 2019 at 12:06 PM

25 N Broadway #304

25 Broadway · No Longer Available
Location

25 Broadway, Tacoma, WA 98403
New Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Wonderful 1-Bedroom Condo in the Heart of the Stadium District!! - Fabulous 1 bedroom Stadium Point top floor condo located in the heart of Stadium District. Close to Wright park, hospitals, schools, freeway and restaurants. Stainless steel appliances, beautiful hardwood floors, granite slab counter tops/tile in kitchen and bathroom. Nice private secured building. Washer/dryer included. One large storage unit in basement. Street parking only. A parking permit from city of Tacoma will be needed. Water, garbage and sewer included in the rent. Sorry, NO Pets. Make an appointment to view this great home today!

BEWARE OF SCAMMERS! If you see another ad for this house at a lower price or an ad that does NOT mention RentLucky Property Management, SCAMMERS have posted the other ad. If you have been dealing with a SCAMMER, please reach out to RentLucky immediately at 206-923-8727.

TIPS & TRICKS to a Successful Leasing Experience with RentLucky!

PLEASE DO NOT CALL: Visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/showmojo to schedule a self-guided tour allowing you access, at your convenience. If this is not a self-tour property, you may reply to this ad, which emails our Touring Representative.

RESPONSE TIME: We will answer all leads in the order received, and we do our best to respond within one business day. We respond to ALL inquiries, please be patient. We have a 'no-bullying' policy, and zero tolerance for verbal abuse towards our staff.

HOW TO APPLY: Once you have toured the property and are ready to apply, visit http://mywaytribe.com/rentlucky_listings to apply online. $47 per adult over the age of 18. Each person must fill out a separate application; there are no joint applications for married persons or co-signers.

SCREENING CRITERIA: Please visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/screening_criteria for our detailed screening criteria. We DO NOT answer screening criteria qualification questions over the phone.

PETS: No pets will be allowed at this property.

MOVE IN COSTS: A retainer deposit equal to one month's rent is required to take property off the market. This will be applied to your first full month's rent. Second month will be pro-rated less the move in days. Security and pet deposits are required at move in. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5184794)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 N Broadway #304 have any available units?
25 N Broadway #304 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 25 N Broadway #304 have?
Some of 25 N Broadway #304's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 N Broadway #304 currently offering any rent specials?
25 N Broadway #304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 N Broadway #304 pet-friendly?
Yes, 25 N Broadway #304 is pet friendly.
Does 25 N Broadway #304 offer parking?
Yes, 25 N Broadway #304 offers parking.
Does 25 N Broadway #304 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25 N Broadway #304 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 N Broadway #304 have a pool?
No, 25 N Broadway #304 does not have a pool.
Does 25 N Broadway #304 have accessible units?
No, 25 N Broadway #304 does not have accessible units.
Does 25 N Broadway #304 have units with dishwashers?
No, 25 N Broadway #304 does not have units with dishwashers.

