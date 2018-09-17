2359 S. Hosmer

Amenities

Quaint House with Garage Available Now - This quaint 2 bedroom 1 bath house has been recently updated. New carpet and flooring installed throughout the house. Large separate 280 Sq. Ft. garage included off alley with additional parking. Fully fenced yard. New full size front load washer and dryer included. House is near several parks and many schools in the Tacoma School District.. Easy freeway access and close to bus lines.



Rent - $1,500.00 per month, no utilities included

Deposit - $800.00, upon approval screening

Electricity, Water, Garbage, Sewer, Cable, and Internet are the tenants responsibility

Renter's Liability Insurance coverage of $100,000 is required.



Pets Allowed - Maximum of 2 pets allowed, strict weight limit 25 lbs or less.

$600.00 Non-Refundable pet fee per pet - Dogs

$300.00 Non-Refundable pet fee pet pet- Cats



TO APPLY: Please visit our website to obtain more information and submit an application. All persons over the age of 18 years old are required to submit an application to be approved. Application fees are $50.00 for each person.

WEBSITE: www.GWMGroup.org



(RLNE5501371)