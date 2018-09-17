All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated February 18 2020

2359 S. Hosmer

2359 South Hosmer Street · No Longer Available
Location

2359 South Hosmer Street, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
internet access
carpet
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Quaint House with Garage Available Now - This quaint 2 bedroom 1 bath house has been recently updated. New carpet and flooring installed throughout the house. Large separate 280 Sq. Ft. garage included off alley with additional parking. Fully fenced yard. New full size front load washer and dryer included. House is near several parks and many schools in the Tacoma School District.. Easy freeway access and close to bus lines.

Rent - $1,500.00 per month, no utilities included
Deposit - $800.00, upon approval screening
Electricity, Water, Garbage, Sewer, Cable, and Internet are the tenants responsibility
Renter's Liability Insurance coverage of $100,000 is required.

Pets Allowed - Maximum of 2 pets allowed, strict weight limit 25 lbs or less.
$600.00 Non-Refundable pet fee per pet - Dogs
$300.00 Non-Refundable pet fee pet pet- Cats

TO APPLY: Please visit our website to obtain more information and submit an application. All persons over the age of 18 years old are required to submit an application to be approved. Application fees are $50.00 for each person.
WEBSITE: www.GWMGroup.org

(RLNE5501371)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Does 2359 S. Hosmer have any available units?
2359 S. Hosmer doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 2359 S. Hosmer have?
Some of 2359 S. Hosmer's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2359 S. Hosmer currently offering any rent specials?
2359 S. Hosmer is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2359 S. Hosmer pet-friendly?
Yes, 2359 S. Hosmer is pet friendly.
Does 2359 S. Hosmer offer parking?
Yes, 2359 S. Hosmer offers parking.
Does 2359 S. Hosmer have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2359 S. Hosmer offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2359 S. Hosmer have a pool?
No, 2359 S. Hosmer does not have a pool.
Does 2359 S. Hosmer have accessible units?
No, 2359 S. Hosmer does not have accessible units.
Does 2359 S. Hosmer have units with dishwashers?
No, 2359 S. Hosmer does not have units with dishwashers.

