2357 South Yakima Ave Available 08/01/19 Downtown Tacoma modern home, 3 bed 2.5 bath on a large lot! Available August 1st, 2019! - Welcome home to this completely remodeled 3 story home. Beautiful modern floor plan with 3 bed, 2.5 baths and great living space. 3 floors, let's start in the lovely living and dining rooms with gas fireplace and vaulted ceilings and views! Large open kitchen with eating bar. Gas range and stainless appliances. Hardwood floors on the main level. Upper floor deck as well as a roof deck with spiral staircase to enjoy the wonderful territorial and city views. Sleeping lower level offers a master suite with views and a full beautiful bathroom, two nice sized bedrooms and a full bathroom off the hall. Updates on this floor Bamboo floors and privacy blinds on this level! Basement level features a large rec room, laundry and utility rooms and extra storage. Large landscaped lot fully fenced/gated and detached garage, plus parking for two cars in gated driveway. Call Misty 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591 Dawnette for a private showing at 253-261-7154



Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; Pets on a Case by Case basis with an additional deposit, pet rent is $100.00 per month per pet. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease.



Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Misty(206) 841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591 to schedule a showing



