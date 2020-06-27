All apartments in Tacoma
2357 South Yakima Ave
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:41 AM

2357 South Yakima Ave

2357 Yakima Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2357 Yakima Ave, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2357 South Yakima Ave Available 08/01/19 Downtown Tacoma modern home, 3 bed 2.5 bath on a large lot! Available August 1st, 2019! - Welcome home to this completely remodeled 3 story home. Beautiful modern floor plan with 3 bed, 2.5 baths and great living space. 3 floors, let's start in the lovely living and dining rooms with gas fireplace and vaulted ceilings and views! Large open kitchen with eating bar. Gas range and stainless appliances. Hardwood floors on the main level. Upper floor deck as well as a roof deck with spiral staircase to enjoy the wonderful territorial and city views. Sleeping lower level offers a master suite with views and a full beautiful bathroom, two nice sized bedrooms and a full bathroom off the hall. Updates on this floor Bamboo floors and privacy blinds on this level! Basement level features a large rec room, laundry and utility rooms and extra storage. Large landscaped lot fully fenced/gated and detached garage, plus parking for two cars in gated driveway. Call Misty 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591 Dawnette for a private showing at 253-261-7154

Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; Pets on a Case by Case basis with an additional deposit, pet rent is $100.00 per month per pet. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease.

Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Misty(206) 841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591 to schedule a showing

Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager
Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group
13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031
Office Phone: 253-638-9811
Leasing Cell (Misty): 206-841-8527
Leasing Cell (Reilly): 253-590-9591
dawnettefletcher@windermere.com
www.wpmsouth.com
http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/

(RLNE2488969)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2357 South Yakima Ave have any available units?
2357 South Yakima Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 2357 South Yakima Ave have?
Some of 2357 South Yakima Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2357 South Yakima Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2357 South Yakima Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2357 South Yakima Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2357 South Yakima Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2357 South Yakima Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2357 South Yakima Ave offers parking.
Does 2357 South Yakima Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2357 South Yakima Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2357 South Yakima Ave have a pool?
No, 2357 South Yakima Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2357 South Yakima Ave have accessible units?
No, 2357 South Yakima Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2357 South Yakima Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2357 South Yakima Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
