2351 N. 28th Street

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly carport recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160



* Rent: $2,900.00

* Available 01/01/2019

* Application Fee: $42.00

* Security Deposit: $2,900.00

* Admin Fee: $250.00

* Renters Insurance Required



Sitting high on a knoll this secluded 1/3-acre private MARINE VIEW setting is at the dead end of N. 28th in Old Town. Property abuts greenbelt and Ursich park. Enjoy original Tudor architecture of archways, mahogany woodwork & refinished oak floors. Updated open floor plan A/C & heat pump with gas fire place. 5 bedrooms, (2 on main & 3 upstairs),2 baths, (one in master suite). Semi-finished basement to personalize as your own. Attached 2 car carport. Large Trex deck to relax & enjoy the views



1 Small pet may be considered with $25 pet rent per month.



To start your application visit www.spinnakerpm.com and click on start my application. Once a holding fee is in place we will remove the listing for you.



You dont want to be the one who misses this home. Please call to schedule your tour today.



