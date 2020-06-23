All apartments in Tacoma
2351 N. 28th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2351 N. 28th Street

2351 North 28th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2351 North 28th Street, Tacoma, WA 98403
North End

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Incredible Old Town View Home! - Offered By:
Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160

Rental Terms:
* Rent: $2,900.00
* Available 01/01/2019
* Application Fee: $42.00
* Security Deposit: $2,900.00
* Admin Fee: $250.00
* Renters Insurance Required

Description:
Sitting high on a knoll this secluded 1/3-acre private MARINE VIEW setting is at the dead end of N. 28th in Old Town. Property abuts greenbelt and Ursich park. Enjoy original Tudor architecture of archways, mahogany woodwork & refinished oak floors. Updated open floor plan A/C & heat pump with gas fire place. 5 bedrooms, (2 on main & 3 upstairs),2 baths, (one in master suite). Semi-finished basement to personalize as your own. Attached 2 car carport. Large Trex deck to relax & enjoy the views

1 Small pet may be considered with $25 pet rent per month.

To start your application visit www.spinnakerpm.com and click on start my application. Once a holding fee is in place we will remove the listing for you.

You dont want to be the one who misses this home. Please call to schedule your tour today.

Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160
www.spinnakerpm.com

(RLNE4296924)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2351 N. 28th Street have any available units?
2351 N. 28th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 2351 N. 28th Street have?
Some of 2351 N. 28th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2351 N. 28th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2351 N. 28th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2351 N. 28th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2351 N. 28th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2351 N. 28th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2351 N. 28th Street does offer parking.
Does 2351 N. 28th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2351 N. 28th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2351 N. 28th Street have a pool?
No, 2351 N. 28th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2351 N. 28th Street have accessible units?
No, 2351 N. 28th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2351 N. 28th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2351 N. 28th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
